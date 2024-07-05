Will County bike trails fit family outings, a leisurely ride, or serious workouts

Will County forest preserves offer 130 miles of trails for walking, hiking and biking. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has paved and limestone-screened trails throughout the county that are ideal for biking. Whether you are looking for a leisurely ride or a serious workout, a trail is available and close to home.

Centennial Trail

The Centennial Trail travels 3.26 miles from Schneider’s Passage in Romeoville to the Cook County line. It is open from sunrise to sunset.

DuPage River Trail

The DuPage River Trail consists of three segments totaling 8.64 miles. Access points are at Hammel Woods in Shorewood, Whalon Lake in Naperville and Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville. The trail is open from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Hickory Creek Bikeway

The Hickory Creek Bikeway consists of two segments within Hickory Creek Preserve, totaling 6.65 miles. The western segment can be accessed at Hickory Creek Barrens in New Lenox and Hickory Creek Junction in Mokena. The eastern segment can be accessed from Hickory Creek Preserve-LaPorte Road Access in Mokena. The bikeway also has connections to the Old Plank Road Trail and the Route 30 Bikeway.

I&M Canal Trail

The I&M Canal Trail is a 7.57-mile crushed limestone/paved linear trail in four segments. It travels from the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site north through Lockport to Romeoville. It can be accessed from the Iron Works, Second Street in Lockport, Schneider’s Passage and Isle a la Cache in Romeoville. The trail has connections with Centennial Trail, Old Plank Road Trail and Wauponsee Glacial Trail. It is open from sunrise to sunset.

Looking upstream of the old I & M Canal from the 8th Street Gaylord Building pedestrian bridge in downtown Lockport. (Provided by city of Lockport)

Joliet Junction Trail

The Joliet Junction Trail travels 4.36 miles from Crest Hill south through Joliet. It can be accessed from Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill and the Joyce Road Walmart parking lot in Joliet. It has connections to Rock Run Greenway Trail and the I&M Canal State Trail. Joliet Junction Trail is open from sunrise to sunset.

Lake Renwick Bikeway

The Lake Renwick Bikeway travels 3.35 miles through Lake Renwick Preserve in Plainfield. It can be accessed at the Turtle Lake Access on Lockport Street and at the Plainfield Township Access. The trail is open from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Old Plank Road Trail

The Old Plank Road Trail travels 22 miles from Joliet east through New Lenox, Frankfort, Matteson, Park Forest and Chicago Heights. It can be accessed from Washington Street in Joliet, Park Road in Joliet, Hickory Creek Barrens in New Lenox and Hickory Creek Junction in Mokena. The trail is open from sunrise to sunset.

Plum Creek Greenway Trail

The Plum Creek Greenway Trail travels 3.15 miles through Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve and 1 mile through Plum Valley Preserve. Because of the sensitivity of the natural resources in the preserves, dogs are not allowed on portions of the trail. Watch the trailhead signs that indicate where dogs are prohibited. The trail is open from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Rock Run Greenway Trail

The Rock Run Greenway Trail travels 11.29 miles from Crest Hill south through Joliet. The trail can be accessed from Theodore Marsh, Rock Run Preserve’s Paul V. Nichols Access and Black Road Access, Joliet Junior College’s south lot and Lower Rock Run Preserve’s I&M Canal Access. It has connections with the DuPage River Trail, Joliet Junction Trail and I&M Canal State Trail and is open from sunrise to sunset.

Cyclists on the Rock Run Greenway Trail during the Forest Preserve District of Will County's Ride the Rock event. (Shaw Media)

Route 30 Bikeway

The Route 30 Bikeway travels 7.56 miles from Walona Avenue in New Lenox to 78th Avenue in Frankfort. It can be accessed from Hickory Creek Barrens in New Lenox and Hickory Creek Junction in Mokena. The bikeway has connections with Hickory Creek Bikeway and the Old Plank Road Trail. It is open from sunrise to sunset.

Spring Creek Greenway Trail

The Spring Creek Greenway Trail consists of two segments totaling 8.53 miles within Hadley Valley in Joliet and Messenger Marsh in Homer Glen. It has connections with the Pilcher Park trails and is open from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Tall Grass Greenway Trail

The Tall Grass Greenway Trail travels 4.04 miles from Vermont Cemetery Preserve to Naperville-Plainfield Road in Naperville. It connects to the DuPage River Trail and Normantown Trail and is open from 8 a.m. to sunset.

Wauponsee Glacial Trail

The Wauponsee Glacial Trail travels 22.42 miles from Joliet south through Manhattan, Symerton, Florence and Wesley, and ends in Custer Park. It has connections to the I&M Canal Trail, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Trails and Old Plank Road Trail. The trail is open from sunrise to sunset.