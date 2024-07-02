I-55 single-vehicle crash in Channahon Township causes serious injuries

A motorcycle operator was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Channahon Township.

Police responded to the crash at close to 6 p.m. Monday on the northbound lane of I-55 at Arsenal Road, according to Illinois State Police. The area is between Channahon and Elwood in Channahon Township.

The motorcycle was exiting the northbound lane of I-55 to Arsenal Road, police said. The motorcycle then left the roadway and crashed into a curb.

The motorcycle operator was flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The roadway where the crash occurred was closed and then reopened about 7:15 p.m. Monday, police said.