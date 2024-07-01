Joliet shooting Monday involved more than 20 spent shell casings

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

More than 20 spent shell casings were recovered in a shooting that occurred in broad daylight outside Riverwalk Homes, police said.

At 9:36 a.m., officers responded to the reported shooting in the 300 block of North Broadway Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers have not located anyone who has been shot but property may have been struck, English said.

Officers believe “two male suspects standing near a vehicle” were trading gunfire with another male suspect, English said.

The two male suspects were standing in front of the 300 block of North Broadway Street, English said. That spot is outside Riverwalk Homes.

The other male suspect was standing near North Broadway and Spring streets, English said.

“The suspects ran from the area following the shooting. Officers were unable to locate any shooting victims, however two uninvolved vehicles were struck by gunfire,” English said.