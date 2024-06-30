Joliet’s inaugural ‘A Day of Healing’ showcased ‘an alternative to people committing violence’

Jayceon Gordon shows off his jump rope skills at the Healing the Hood event held at the St. Mark CME Church in Joliet on Saturday June 29, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Napoleon Clark of Joliet heard about “A Day of Healing” and decided to attend “for the kids.”

Clark said he has one adult child. He wants an end to the violence and “to bring people together.”

The inaugural “A Day of Healing” took place Saturday at St. Mark CME Church, 348 S. Joliet St. in Joliet. Jaron Nabors Sr., founder of the civic organization 2morrowStartz2day, along with St. Mark CME Church and the Joliet Black Police Officers Association, presented the event, part of a larger mission of “healing the hood” according to an event flyer.

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy sponsored the event, which included free food; music; bounce houses for children; free haircuts provided by Latoya Medina and her business, All About U Barber Lounge; guest speakers, including those who’ve been affected by gun violence; and vendors.

Taniya Taylor gets her hair braided by Deanna Simpkins at "A Day of Healing" on Saturday, June 29,2024, at the St. Mark CME Church in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Nabors said “A Day of Healing” was only the first step to eliminating “hopelessness and despair” in the community, especially for children.

“How can you give any hope when you have things like that going on in the community?” Nabors asked, pointing to a burnt and boarded up building across the street.

Joliet City Council member Suzanna Ibarra said she believes getting residents involved helps give them hope. Ibarra said voter turnout in her district – District 5 – is very low. So Ibarra said she walked the neighborhood Saturday to educate residents about the governmental process and “what’s happening in City Council.”

“I also wanted to hear the issues they are having and address those issues at City Council,” Ibarra said. “I think it’s very important to be in the community that we serve so we can hear about what is happening.”

Ibarra said maybe some of them will come out to a council meeting.

“Maybe someone from that neighborhood will run for City Council one day.”

Event organizer Jaron Nabors Sr (from left); Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy; Joliet City Council member Suzanna Ibarra; Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty; Beatty's husband, Harley; and Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey pose for a photo at "A Day of Healing" on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the St. Mark CME Church in Joliet. (Photo provided by Suzanna Ibarra)

The Will County Health Department distributed free Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote medication, and information on mental health services.

Terri White, a recovery coach at the health department, said people should carry Narcan because “you never know whose life you’re going to save.” He said the free distributions are helping as “The numbers are going down on overdoses.”

Jerry King said he came out because “this is my home” as members of his family still live on Joliet Street.

Will County Associate Judge Art Smigielski said “A Day of Healing” exceeded his expectations for the day and showcased the community “in a positive light.”

“I think the community needs people who help themselves,” Smigielski said.

DaMarcus Allen (center) holds his son Isaiah while sitting with his cousin Jerry King at "A Day of Healing" on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the St. Mark CME Church in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Tycee Bell of Joliet, a consultant and community organizer, said each person at the event is part of the healing process “when we talk about healing the hood.

“I hope it just continues to foster healthy neighborhood connections and awareness,” Bell said.

Luther Johnson echoed those sentiments. Johnson said he’s on the mailing list for these types of events and came out to show his support.

“It shows we can come together and not have a violent moment,” he said.

Andrea Cambrey, owner of Resilient Roots Healing, said those present are part of “creating the world we want to see,” and underscored that message with a quote from the Bible.

“Whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen,” Cambrey said, “cannot love God, whom they have not seen.”

Nabors said “A Day of Healing” went better than he expected.

“We showed that we can be a village,” he said, “and that there’s an alternative to people committing violence.”