Joliet City Council to vote on $20 million downtown development contract

Artist's rendering gives a view of what the future Joliet City Square in downtown Joliet may look like. (Provided by the city of Joliet)

The Joliet City Council will vote Tuesday on a $20.1 million contract to build a new city square downtown and reconstruct a section of Chicago Street.

The contract, which would be awarded to Austin Tyler Construction in Elwood, puts in motion downtown improvements that the city of Joliet has planned for years.

The square, a new gathering place for events and festivals, will be built on Chicago Street across from the Rialto Square Theatre.

Chicago Street, which serves as downtown’s main street, would be rebuilt for the first time since it was altered to create a pedestrian mall atmosphere in the aftermath of stores departing in the 1970s for locations at two new indoor malls.

The contract includes $9 million for the future square, $7.5 million for Chicago Street improvements between Jefferson and Cass streets, and $3.6 million for water and sewer work on Chicago Street.

Chicago Street is the main street running through the heart of downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The city received two bids on the project.

The second bid from Lindblad Construction Co. of Joliet is lower at $19.4 million. But the Lindblad bid was disqualified because it did not meet requirements set by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Lisa Dorothy, project manager for the city, said in an email. State grants support the project.

The council also will vote Tuesday on whether to accept $2.5 million in state Rebuild Illinois funds that would be used to help pay for the downtown improvements.

Both bids came in above the city estimated cost of the project at $18.6 million.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.

City officials want downtown construction completed by 2026 for the 100th anniversary of historic Route 66, which runs along Chicago Street. Joliet along with communities in Illinois and elsewhere are preparing for an expected boost in tourism from Route 66 travelers during the anniversary year.

The square will add a new element of greenery downtown, although much of the surface will be artificial turf. The square also will feature trees, areas for children, a stage and other features designed for daily use and special events.

The new Chicago Street design is intended to be more motorist friendly and complement the 2020 opening of the street to create a direct connection to Interstate 80 and make downtown business more accessible to visitors.