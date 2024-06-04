Softball: Lemont’s championship run ends with loss to Pontiac in Super Sectional

EAST PEORIA - For the first time in three years, there will be a new 3A state softball champion. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lemont will not play for a state title. That is the reality after Lemont lost to Pontiac 7-0 in East Peoria on Monday evening.

“There were probably some people who thought we wouldn’t make it out of the regional,” a teary-eyed coach Chris Traina said. “These kids put in the time they did. Our program over the years has kept pushing the bar and these kids want to keep pushing it. They don’t want to be satisfied. They want to make sure they’re doing everything they can to keep that bar as high as possible and I’m proud of them for that.”

The outside expectations entering the year were somewhat tempered given the quality of players Lemont (25-11) lost from last year. While the senior class was just three players, they were all crucial in Nicole Pontrelli, Frankie Rita and Sage Mardjetko. Mardjetko just finished her freshman year at South Carolina where she posted a 2.85 ERA.

There were 10 seniors among the large returning class.

“I think it says a lot about the team and how we can just push through,” senior Rhea Mardjetko said. “We didn’t rely on one person to carry the team. We all came together, talked well and were there for each other.”

Lemont began the year 4-4 with alternating wins and losses. That was followed by a 10-game win streak, but even that was followed by a a 4-6 stretch just before the playoffs. Once more, though, Lemont found itself back in the supersectional. That was thanks in large part to the efforts of the seniors.

Reagan Duncan (25 RBI, .411 average), Allison Pawlowicz (Loyola commit) and the others all lead this group to continued heights. Traina was grateful for all that they’ve given.

“They’ve given a lot,” she said. “A lot of time, a lot of leadership. There were three of them that came in as freshmen and have been with us on varsity for four years. Those kids just run and do everything just like you ask. They want to keep pushing and keep doing the best they can. They’ll have some big shoes to fill.”

For what it’s worth, this senior group was just as grateful for their time.

“I love this team,” a choked up Avaree Taylor said. “Every team I’ve been on for Lemont has made me grow as an individual and an athlete. I wouldn’t take it back for the world. I’ve loved all the friendships and memories that have come out of the games and years. I wouldn’t take it back for anything.”

There will be a lot of empty roster spots to fill for Lemont, but the cupboard is not bare. Natalie Pacyga hit a double on Monday and had 15 RBIs on the year. Sydney Kibbon, Ella Phelan and Jessica Pontrelli will all be back as well and there’s one last Mardjetko sister coming through in Mila Mardjetko, who will be a freshman next year. Don’t count Lemont out of the running for 2025 just yet.

As for that group and all those beyond, Taylor left some parting words.

“Play for the team,” she said. “Play for the culture. Play for the older people who already graduated. I definitely looked up to older people to try and get where they were in the past. Keep Lemont culture the same.”