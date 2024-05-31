Underwood helps celebrate restoration project of Crest Hill, Lockport prairies

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a ecosystem restoration project was held on Friday, May 31, 2024 at the Prairie Bluff Forest Preserve in Crest Hill. The ceremony was attended by Ralph Schultz, executive director of the Will County Forest Preserve (left); Andrew Hawkins, director of conservation for the Will County Forest Preserve; Will County board member Meta Muller; Annette Parker, president of the Will County Forest Preserve board; U.S. Rep. Laurie Underwood and Col. Kenneth Rockwell, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District. (Felix Sarver)

A U.S. congresswoman joined a celebration on Friday for the restoration of the ecosystem at the Prairie Bluff Nature Preserve in Crest Hill and and Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve in Lockport Township.

The restoration project was the result of a collaboration between the Forest Preserve District of Will County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Applied Ecological Services and others to rejuvenate the ecosystem through controlled burns and the removal of invasive species.

The Prairie Bluff Nature Preserve and the Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve are linked by underground water flow. Ground water that flows from Prairie Bluff is “critical for the survival of rare and endangered species living at Lockport Prairie,” according to forest preserve officials.

Andrew Hawkins, director of conservation for the forest preserve, called the Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve one of the “highest quality habitats” in Will County. Hawkins said the area contains nearly half of the highly quality wet dolomite prairie in the world.

“The restoration activities that were done right here are essential to ensure the ongoing health of the local ecosystem,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins and other forest preserve officials were joined by U.S. Rep. Laurie Underwood, D-Naperville, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Prairie Bluff Preserve in Crest Hill.

Underwood said the restoration project was started with a goal of sustaining and improving a nationally significant habitat of native species.

“It is truly a moment to celebrate,” Underwood said.

Col. Kenneth Rockwell, a commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, was also in attendance at Friday’s ceremony.

Col. Kenneth Rockwell, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Friday, May 31, 2024 at the Prairie Bluff Forest Preserve in Crest Hill. The ceremony celebrated an ecosystem restoration project. (Felix Sarver)

Rockwell said the restoration project stands as a testament to “our collective dedication to environmental stewardship.” He said the Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve is a “gem nestled within Illinois” that “holds a special place within this community.”

“Shaped by the ancient glacial movements, this pristine land has remained largely untouched, serving as a sanctuary for a myriad plant, insect and animal species,” Rockwell said. “Through our collective, concerted efforts, we’ve insured this natural haven continues to thrive, providing invaluable benefits to both wildlife and the community.”

Rockwell said the project demonstrated the “collective power” of “private, local, state and federal collaboration.”

“Let us continue to champion the cause of environmental conservation, ensuring our habitats remain resilient and vibrant for future generations to come,” Rockwell said.