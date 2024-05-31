Joliet state Sen. Ventura backs measure to assess surplus state-owned property

State Senator Rachel Ventura’s legislation to address surplus state-owned properties has passed both chambers and is headed to the governor for further consideration. (Photo Provided )

State Sen. Rachel Ventura’s legislation to address surplus state-owned properties has passed both chambers and is headed to the governor for consideration.

Ventura is a Democrat from Joliet.

Senate Bill 381 would require the Department of Central Management Services director to assess surplus real property held by the state and determine whether or not the property is unsellable in its current condition.

Additionally, the director would be required to submit a report every other year detailing the assessment to the governor and general assembly. The report will include the annual state maintenance costs for the properties, attempts to sell them and the estimated demolition and remediation costs at the time of the last attempted sale.