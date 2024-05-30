Softball: Lemont edges Providence Catholic to advance to sectional finals

LEMONT – It’s no secret that Lemont has been one of the best softball programs in the state the past few years. They’ve won back-to-back 3A state championships for crying out loud. Yet entering the 2024 season, there were legitimate questions about how they’d fare with Sage Mardjetko now at South Carolina.

So far, the answer has been: Just fine.

Lemont had to battle for it, but they ultimately came out on top of its 3A Lemont Softball Sectional semifinal game against Providence Catholic Wednesday night, winning 6-5. It now advances to the sectional finals where they’ll face Oak Forrest.

Getting it done wasn’t easy. The game was a true battle with four lead changes throughout and a tie game entering the final inning before Lemont secured the win and improved their overall record to 24-11 on the season.

“It was a great game,” coach Chris Traina said. “Providence is a good team. This was just a team win all together. Everyone came in and worked together in support of each other. That’s what it’s all about.”

Providence started out strong with a two-out RBI double by Sophia Thormeyer to score Ava Pandolfi in the bottom of the first inning. After neither team could strike in the second, Lemont managed to tie the game in the third with a bases-loaded walk of Raegan Duncan to score Mallory Corse. Lemont then pulled ahead on a fielders’ choice that allowed Allison Pawlowicz to score and make it 2-1.

Providence catholic answered right back in the bottom of the inning, though. Kailee O’Sulivan’s RBI single to score Grace Golebiowski tied things up once again before the Celtics retook the lead when Pandolfi scored on an error. A sacrifice fly by Mia Sanfratello to score Abby Johnson made it a 4-1 advantage for Providence Catholic.

A scoreless fourth was followed by an outstanding fifth for Lemont. Avaree Taylor tied the game with an RBI single to score Duncan and Pawlowicz. Taylor later scored on an error to give Lemont the advantage once again, 5-4. The Celtics weren’t done, however, as Sanfratello scored on an error in the sixth to knot things up again at 5-5.

Lemont retook the advantage in the seventh after Duncan scored on a fielding error off a ground ball by Taylor to make it 6-5 which is how it stayed.

Lemont was led by Taylor’s three RBIs and Duncan’s two runs.

Providence Catholic (23-9) was led by O’Sulivan, who also struck out six batters in the circle. The Celtics had won seven games in a row and had outscored their last five opponents 64-2 entering Wednesday’s contest. It was an absolutely outstanding season for coach Jim Holba’s squad.

Again, though, Lemont has the history and tradition on its side. Though early on in the year there were some growing pains (they started the season 4-4) and even a slump late in the regular season (they went 4-6 April 30-May 11), the team is once again back in the sectional finals. Traina says that’s all about the culture the girls have established.

“I give it to the girls,” Traina said. “We built on it and kept going. We set the bar high and they keep working to make it even higher from every single person. Things changed a little this season with people in new positions and new leadership roles, but they’re showing the younger ones what we need.”

Now the test will be to see if Lemont can repeat as sectional champions on Friday against Oak Forrest. Duncan and Traina were in agreement when asked what the biggest factor would be in making that happen.

“Teamwork,” Duncan said. " I think that’s the biggest thing. As long as we come in here trusting each other, it’ll all figure itself out.”