2 men wounded in Joliet shooting

Two young men in Joliet suffered gunshot wounds that may have been from the same west side shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The 23-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the right hand and right forearm, while the 22-year-old was wounded with a shot to the right leg, English said.

Police are investigating whether the two men were shot in the same incident reported on Oneida and Emery streets, English said. The intersection is to the east of North Larkin Avenue.

Officers on patrol overheard shots fired in the area, he said.

When officers arrived at the intersection, they found spent shell casings in the street and an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, English said.

Officers first learned the two men had been shot after receiving a report of them arriving to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital in a private vehicle, English said.

Anyone with video footage or information on Wednesday’s fatal shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.