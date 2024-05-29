Joliet mobile food pantry event set for Thursday

Volunteers assist with a mobile food pantry event on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, outside of a Joliet veteran affairs clinic. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet mobile food pantry event this week will be open to everyone, not just military veterans.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital’s Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 1201 Eagle St., Joliet.

Anyone who arrives will receive basic food items such as dry goods, meat, dairy and fresh produce, according to a news release from Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital.

The hospital provides primary, extended and specialty care to military veteran patients in the Chicago area.

The last event held at the same location in November 2023 had provided food to 118 households and benefitted more than 409 people, according to the hospital.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is working with the hospital to provide food at the event.

Military veterans experiencing food, housing or employment insecurity should contact Hines VA’s homeless program at 708-202-4961.