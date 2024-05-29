Detours coming Friday at Route 53, Emerald Drive in Joliet

Beginning Friday, May 31, all Emerald Drive traffic will be detoured to Laraway Road and Cashel Lane to access the businesses on Emerald Drive, according to the city of Joliet. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Beginning Friday, new traffic controls, including a detour, will be put in place on Illinois Route 53 and Emerald Drive, the city of Joliet announced Wednesday.

Emerald Drive at Route 53 will be closed for approximately 10 weeks, according to a news release from the city.

The changes are needed for the next phase of construction for the installation of new traffic signals on Route 53 (Chicago Street) at Emerald Drive.

All Emerald Drive traffic will be detoured to Laraway Road and Cashel Lane to access the businesses on Emerald Drive, according to the release.

Additional information will be released as construction progresses, according to the city.

Full construction for the traffic signal installation and turn lane improvements is anticipated to be completed by fall, according to the city.

