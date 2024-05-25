Class 3A softball: Lemont powers its way to eighth straight regional championship

LEMONT — One thing is becoming certain for members of the Lemont softball program.

No one should make plans on Memorial Day weekend.

For the eighth straight season, Lemont won a regional title Friday, defeating Tinley Park, 15-7, in the Class 3A Lemont Regional championship game. That makes 13 regional crowns in 17 seasons for coach Chris Traina.

This one had a different feel than the last few for the two-time defending state champion, as Sage Mardjetko, one of the best pitchers the state has ever seen, graduated. That changed Lemont from a team that could get by with scoring a run or two and feeling pretty good about it.

Lemont has proven all season - fashioning a 23-10 record entering Friday’s game - that they were more than a one-woman show. In fact, several members of the two state title teams return for this year’s club, giving them a wealth of experience that serves them well in the postseason.

One of those is four-year starter Avaree Taylor, who reached base all five times she batted Friday, going 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs as well as walking twice and reaching once on an error.

“Everyone was up and excited,” Taylor said. “We cheer a lot for each other. We’ve gone through a lot together this year, and everyone wants the team to do well.

“This year, we put a lot of emphasis on defense early in the season because the last two years we didn’t have to play a lot of defense because Sage was striking everyone out. She’s gone and we knew the ball would get hit more, so we worked a lot on our defense. Then, later in the year, we worked more on our offense because we knew we were going to have to score more runs than we did last year. It has definitely worked. Everyone is doing a good job and we just want to keep things simple.”

Besides her big bat, Taylor also turned in the best defensive play of the game, diving to her right to field a grounder between first and second, then scrambling to the bag to edge the runner.

Lemont fell behind 2-0 after two and a half innings, but brought out the thunder starting in the bottom of the third. Mallory Corse led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Alyssa DeMaio. Back-to-back singles by Allison Pawlowicz (3 for 5, 2 RBIs) and Lauren Grames (2 for 5) loaded the bases before Raegan Duncan singled in Corse and DeMaio and Taylor followed with a triple to right-center that scored Grames and Duncan. Natalie Pacyga walked and stole second, then Maya Hollendoner singled to score both Taylor and Pacyga for a 6-2 lead.

Not content with just one six-run inning, Lemont matched it in the bottom of the fourth. A two-run single by Ania Liptak highlighted the inning. Also in the inning, Duncan was forced out at third. On the play, the ball arrived as she did, and the glove of the Tinley Park third baseman pushed Duncan’s helmet across her face, bloodying her nose. She shook it off and continued to play the rest of the game.

“Raegan is a gamer,” Traina said. “Her staying in the game gave the rest of the team a boost. And, with her and Avaree hitting 3-4 in the lineup behind Allison and Lauren, we have a good core. The offense was good to see today. The girls kind of fed off each other. They all do whatever is best for the team.”

Tinley Park, a South Suburban Conference rival, refused to quit and put up five runs of its own in the top of the fifth to prevent the 10-run rule from being invoked. Lemont, though, answered with three in the bottom of the fifth as Liptak added an RBI single.

Reliever Rhea Mardjetko shut down Tinley Park after that. The Titans loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, but Mardjetko struck out the next three to end the game.

“We are finding our groove at the right time,” Traina said. “We have a lot of girls coming back from the last two years. They know how it feels to get to where we were, and they don’t want the season to end yet. They really rely on each other.”

Lemont continues play Wednesday, hosting the Lemont Sectional. They will take on Providence in a sectional semifinal at 4:30.