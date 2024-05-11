Plainfield North girls track and field qualifies 8 entries for state: Herald-News sports roundup for Friday

Girls track and field
Class 3A Downers Grove North Sectional: At Downers Grove, Plainfield North ran to fourth in the team standings and will have a haul of qualifiers at state next weekend. The Tigers will have five individual entries and three relays next weekend.
Taylor McClain qualified in both the 100 and 200 meters, Lauren Dellangelo in the 400, Kaitlyn Ward in the 1,600 and Marlie Czarniewski in the 3,200.
Plainfield North’s 4x100 relay of Kaiya Bradshaw, Aniya Poindexter, McClain and Alex Eydenberg and 4x400 relay of Dellangelo, Poindexter, Tessa Russo and LIindsey Wenz took first in their races to advance. The Tigers’ 4x800 relay of Wentz, Russo, Kaitlyn Ward and Elsie Czarniewski also qualified.
Plainfield East qualifiers were Courtney McDonald in the 100 and 200, Lashara Som in the high jump and Briyah Beatty in the 400.
Yorkville’s Cassidy Madden qualified in the high jump.
Boys Track and Field
Interstate Eight Meet: At Morris, host Morris placed fifth to eventual conference champion Kaneland. Morris top finishers included Cuyler Swanson running second in the 3,200 and Colin Sierman second in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Badminton
IHSA State Meet: At DeKalb, it was a tough day for area qualifiers at the state badminton championships. Maitri Patel and Isabella Yap of Bolingbrook won their first two matches in doubles but then fell in the final two matches.
Issa Andora and Viviana Garcia fell in both of their matches at doubles. Emily Calderon lost her opening round match then captured the next two before bowing out in her fourth match of the day.
Sae Nagashima of Lincoln-Way East won her first match of the day in three sets. She lost in the second round, won her consolation matchup and ultimately fell in three sets to bow out.
Elise Briese and Divya Thumu of L-W East fell in both of their matches.
Joliet Central’s Sophia Baltz won her opening singles match then dropped her second-round match and consolation match. Sarai Contreres fell in both of her singles matches. Analiese Gudeman and Audrey Rodriguez captured their first match for the Steelmen but fell in the next two and were eliminated.
Hilary McGivern and Allie Draper of Lincoln-Way Central won two consolation matches before being eliminated. Jess Dakin of L-W West won her consolation match but fell in her second-round consolation match. Dana Bogda fell in both of her matches.
Angelina Dinh won her first two matches for Lockport. She fell in her third-round match and then in the fourth round of consolations. Madison Ciaccia fell in both of her matches.
Lockport’s doubles team of Ashleigh Andruch and Catherine Holdman won their opening match but dropped the next two, including a wild three-set match in the second round of the consolation bracket. Katie Dykstra and Brianna Sanford won their first-round doubles match, won their first round in the consolation round, but fell in a long three-set match to close out their tournament.
Anyssa Ostrovecky of Plainfield East fell in her two matches. Plainfield South’s Mia Angulano and Ilanma Lucheck lost their first match, won the consolation round one match and then fell in the second round.
Claire An of Romeoville won her first match then dropped the next two.
Baseball
Lemont 13, Argo 0 (5 inn.): At Lemont, the hosts plated eight runs in the first inning and never looked back in taking the South Suburban Conference contest. Shea Glotzbach homered and drove in three to lead the offense for Lemont (20-8, 13-4).
Herscher 17, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): At Peotone, the visiting Tigers scored nine times in the fourth to break it open. Joe Hasse had an RBI and Everett Carder had a single for Peotone (6-17, 3-11).
Providence Catholic 12, Lincoln-Way East 7: At New Lenox, Enzo Infelise homered and drove in three as part of a three-hit day as the Celtics took the nonconference contest. Blake Jenner, Nate O’Donnell, and Bryce Tencza drove in a pair of runs for PC (23-6). Danny Mackey drove in three runs to lead the offense for East (18-11).
Lisle 9, Reed-Custer 7: At Braidwood, the visiting Lions scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take the Illinois Central Eight contest. Cameron Smith smacked a two-run home run to pace the offense for RC (11-15, 3-10).
Lockport 9, Sandburg 5: At Orland Park, the Porters scored seven times in the second inning to seize control of the SWSC contest. Dylan Nagle homered and drove in three to lead the Lockport offense. Justin Vander Tuuk drove in a pair of runs for the Porters (17-10-1, 6-5).
Wilmington 5, Manteno 2: At Wilmington, the Wildcats took the lead for good with a four-spot in the fifth inning. Reid Juster homered and knocked in three to lead the Wilmington offense. Zach Ohlund added a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats (22-1, 14-0).
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Lincoln-Way West 4: At New Lenox, the Knights got the best of the Warriors for the second time this week. Braden Meyer homered twice driving in three runs. Colliin Senkpeil also drove in three for LWC (19-6, 8-3 in the SWSC). Anthony Massa homered and drove in three for West (24-2, 9-2).
West Aurora 3, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, Zach Toma of West Aurora fanned 10 Tigers and allowed just one hit as North fell in an SPC contest. North fell to 14-12, 5-7 in the SPC.
Plainfield Central 7, Plainfield South 6: At Plainfield, JT Augustyniak scored on an error in the top of the seventh to lead Central to the SPC win over South. Auguistyniak scored twice and drove in three to lead the Wildcats (16-12, 8-5). Blake Phommachanchom hit a two-run homer for South (14-10, 6-6).
Joliet Catholic 8, St. Viator 0: At Joliet, Aidan Hayse went the distance for the Hilltoppers striking out seven while allowing no hits as JCA rolled in an East Suburban Catholic Conference tournament game. Lucas Simulick doubled and knocked in three and Jose Granados and Zach Beitler drove in two runs apiece for JCA (25-2, 12-2).
Softball
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Morris 1: At Morris, Mylie Hughes had an RBI and struck out three to lead Morris in the nonconference contest. Krason Dransfeldt had two of the three hits for Morris (16-10).
Peotone 2, Milford 1 (8 inn.): At Peotone, Payton Schnelle singled to right driving home Autumn Clay with the game-winning run. Sofia Klawitter was dominant in the circle again, striking out 22 of the 31 batters she faced. Klawitter also homered for Peotone (9-15).
Lemont 11, Providence Catholic 6: At New Lenox, Avaree Taylor homered twice and drove in four as Lemont captured the nonconference contest. Natalie Pacyga homered and drove in two, as did Allison Pawlowicz for Lemont (18-8). Sophia Thormeyer homered and knocked in four runs to lead Providence (16-8).
Andrew 10, Lincoln-Way West 6: At Tinley Park, Reese Rourke homered and accounted for three runs driven in as the Warriors fell in the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. West fell to 16-8 overall and 6-4 in the SWSC.
Reed-Custer 15, Lisle 0 (4 inn.): At Braidwood, the Comets scored eight times in the first inning and never looked back as they secured the Illinois Central Eight contest. Grace Cavanaugh, Leah Grace and Mya Beard drove in three runs each for RC (15-11, 6-9). Jessica Janopoulos homered and drove in two for the Comets.
Lincoln-Way East 3, Sandburg 2: At Orland Park, the Griffins scored twice in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and it stood up for the SWSC win. Cassiday Jagielski had the big blow with a two-run shot for East (19-10, 6-5).
Pontiac 5, Coal City 1: At Coal City, the Lady Coalers were able to scratch across one run and one hit in the nonconference loss to the Indians. Sierra Anderson singled and scored for the only run for Coal City (21-10).
Marquette 15-5, Dwight 1-2: At Ottawa, the Trojans fell in a Tri-County conference double header. In Game 1, Avery Scheuer had an RBI to account for the Trojans lone run. In Game s, Averi Jury had two RBIs for Dwight (12-14, 7-8)
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Momence 3: At Momence, Aubree Stein singled in the top of the seventh to drive in Makaila McDaniel with the go-ahead run. McDaniel had three hits on the day and Maddie Simms struck out eight for GSW (14-11, 12-4 in the River Valley Conference).
Plainfield North 7, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, Jessica Knight struck out seven in the circle and allowed only two hits as the Tigers rolled in a Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Brooklynn Griffith led the offense with three RBIs for North (9-15, 5-7).
Beecher 6, Wilmington 2: At Beecher, the Wildcats scrapped together five hits in a tough loss to the Bobcats. Molly Southall had two hits for Wilmington (17-5).
Girls soccer
Beecher 6, Wilmington 1: At the Class 1A Manteno Regional, the Wildcats season came to an end with a regional semifinal loss to the No. 2-seeded Bobcats. Wilmington finished 7-9-1.
Yorkville 5, Romeoville 3: At Yorkville, in the regional opener, the Spartans season came to an end. Romeoville finished the season 7-14-1.
Coal City 1, Manteno 0: At the Class 1A Manteno Regional, the Lady Coalers moved into the regional final on Tuesday and will face top-seeded Beecher for the title. Coal City improved to 12-14-1.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way East 14, Lincoln-Way West 10: At the Lincoln-Way East Sectional at Frankfort, the Griffins advanced to the sectional final with a win over the Warriors. East will face Bradly Bourbonnais for the sectional title on Saturday.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way East 11, Lincoln-Way West 8: At the Lincoln-Way East Sectional, in Frankfort, the Griffins advanced to the sectional title on Saturday with the win over the Knights.