Lincoln-Way Central’s Lisabella Dimitrijevic fires gem in 1-0 win: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: Lisabella Dimitrijevic continued to dominate in the circle Thursday.
The Lincoln-Way Central junior, who is committed to Florida State, struck out 16 in a one-hitter as the Knights (22-4) picked up the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Dimitrijevic threw 87 pitches, 73 for strikes.
Isabella Olmos, who went 2 for 3, hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth, scoring Kayla Doerre, who led off the inning with a double and was bunted to third by Josie Jager.
Joliet West 5, Oswego East 0: Madison Jadron fired a five-hitter with three strikeouts for the Tigers (12-9) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Madeline Woods had two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense.
Morris 6, Reed Custer 1: Mylie Hughes allowed just one hit and one run while striking out four and walking three for Morris (12-8) in the nonconference win.
Cami Pfeifer and Elaina Vidales led the offense with three hits each. Both also had a double and an RBI. Karson Dransfeldt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Halie Olson had two RBIs, and Macie Ferguson tripled.
Mackenzie Foote had an RBI double for the Comets’ lone hit.
Lockport 5, Bolingbrook 3: Brooke Keltner was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Porters (17-7) to the SouthWest Suburban win, while teammate RJ Slavicek also had two hits. Brooke Faut got the win in the circle, with Kelcie McGraw picking up the save.
Kaleigh Cawthon homered to power the Raiders’ offense.
Lemont 15, Eisenhower 0: Emma Lagan had two hits and four RBIs to lead Lemont (14-6) to the South Suburban Blue win, while teammate Jessica Pontrelli had a triple and two RBIs among her three hits.
Ella Phelan, Lauren Grames, Ava Dzenovek (double), and Addison McGrath (double) all had two hits. Emma Kaczmarski threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Lincoln-Way West 17, Stagg 3: Reese Rourke had two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Warriors (13-7) to the SouthWest Suburban victory. Rourke hit both of her homers in a nine-run fourth inning.
Rourke and Peyton Cusack each had three hits, while Molly Finn had a double among her two hits. Jess Noga pitched three innings to notch the win.
Homewood-Flossmoor 8, Lincoln-Way East 3: Anna Balta was 2 for 3 for the Griffins (17-10, 5-5) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference loss.
Seneca 3, Ottawa Marquette 1: Tessa Krull allowed six hits while striking out 12 to lead the Fighting Irish (23-1). Audry McNabb was 2 for 3 with a double and a home run to lead the offense, while Emma Mino and Alyssa Zellers were both 1 for 3.
BASEBALL
Joliet West 5, Romeoville 0: Jimmy Anderson scattered eight hits in the complete-game shutout for the Tigers, striking out three and walking two. He helped his own cause with a two-run double in a four-run first for the Tigers (25-4).
James Love and Matt Marchiniak each had run-scoring singles in the first as well. Nolan Holgado was 3 for 3 to lead Romeoville (9-18).
Lincoln-Way West 3, Andrew 1: The Warriors (22-0) remained unbeaten after scoring two runs in the top of the 10th in a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Starting pitcher Colin McCarty allowed four hits and one run in seven innings for West, while Lucas Acevedo got the win, allowing two hits and striking out three in three shutout innings. Jack Linko and Ian Hazelip (3 for 5) each had an RBI single in the two-run 10th for West.
Lockport 11, Marist 5: Ryan Groberski had three hits, including a double, to lead the Porters (13-10-1) to the nonconference win.
Providence Catholic 10, St. Ignatius 1: Cooper Eggert was 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Celtics (20-5), while Nate O’Donnell and John Greenwood each had two RBIs. Edward Konow earned the win, throwing five innings with seven strikeouts and allowing two hits.
Wilmington 11, Manteno 2: Lucas Rink had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs to power the Wildcats to the Illinois Central Eight win. Kyle Farrell and Zach Ohlund each added two RBIs.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln-Way East 7, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Griffins finished their SouthWest Suburban Conference season with a 9-0 record.
Not only was the team undefeated, but the Griffins did not lose a singles or doubles match in conference play all season, going a combined 63-0 in all of their league matches.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport 25-25, Andrew 15-14: The Porters (26-3, 5-0) were led to the SouthWest Suburban win by Evan Dziadkowiec (25 assists), Nate Nacino (seven kills), Oskar Skurski (six kills) and Kevin Rodriguez (10 digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 3, Bolingbrook 0: Ava Kozak scored twice and had an assist for the Porters, while Tiffany Giannese had a goal. Julia Chlebek and Meghan Mack each had an assist.
BOYS WATER POLO
Metea Valley 9, Lockport 7: The Porters dropped the overtime decision in the opening round of sectional play.