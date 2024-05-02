Wilmington shuts out Peotone to move to 16-1: Wednesday’s The Herald-News roundup

Baseball
Wilmington 5, Peotone 0: Ryan Kettman went 2 for 2 with two runs while Reid Juster went 2 for 3 with two runs to lead Wilmington to a victory over Peotone. Kyle Farrell was dominant on the mound with 10 strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
The Blue Devils were led by Tyler Leitelt’s eight strikeouts, but the offense managed just two hits.
Dwight 9, Fieldcrest 3: Joey Starks was a perfect 2 for 2 with three RBIs to lead Dwight to a win over Fieldcrest.
Dwight is now 15-8 on the season thanks in large part to Luke Gallet, who had six strikeouts on the mound and two RBIs at the plate.
Providence 7, Brother Rice 6: Down 6-5 in the seventh, Jackson Smith delivered a walk-off single to score Mitch Voltz to get the win for the Celtics.
Smith finished the day 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Voltz went 2 for 2 as well.
Morris 5, Sycamore 2 (8 inn.): It took an extra inning of work to get it done, but Morris scored three runs in the eighth to get its 19th win of the season.
Cody DelFavero had eight strikeouts and no earned runs allowed while going 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs. Merek Klicker also drove in two runs for Morris.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Riverside-Brookfield 3: Lincoln-Way East continues its hot streak with an offensive powered win over Riverside-Brookfield.
Tyler Bell led the effort as he went 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs.
Softball
Lincoln-Way West 5, Bloom 0: Reese Cusack and Abby Brueggmann combined for a no-hitter in the circle to give the Warriors a win on Senior Night.
Ava Murphy and Molly Finn each drove in two runs with Finn hitting a home run.
Coal City 12, Reed-Custer 7: Six runs scored in the third inning was the difference for the Coalers as they got the win.
Makayla Henline had four RBIs for the Coalers and pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Reed-Custer was led by Mackenzie Foote and Grace Cavanaugh, who each had two RBIs.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Riverside-Brookfield 6: Averi Vander Woude went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and had the game-winning hit for the Griffins.
LWE is now 16-9 overall and 5-4 in conference play.
Dwight 10, Fieldcrest 1: Averi Jury went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a pair of home runs, to lead Dwight to a win over Fieldcrest.
Mikayla Ealy struck out 16 batters in the circle with just one hit and no earned runs allowed while Megan Livingston went 3 for 4 with a pair of runs and one RBI.
Plainfield North 10, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): Kaleigh Milet went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Jessica Knight struck out eight batters as Plainfield North wrapped this one up early against Joliet Central.
Central managed just two hits on offense as they fell to 2-16 on the season.
West Aurora 3, Joliet West 2: After taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, Joliet West gave up two runs in the sixth and couldn’t add any more in the seventh as it fell to 11-9 on the season with the loss to West Aurora.
Hope Hughes went 2 for 3 while Ella Featherston hit a triple to lead the effort for the Tigers.
Sandburg 8, Lemont 2: A challenging third inning saw Lemont surrender seven runs and that was the difference as Sandburg got the win.
Maya Hollendoner led Lemont’s effort with a 2 for 2 day and two RBIs.
La Salle-Peru 10, Morris 9: A 5-5 game entering the seventh inning, Morris scored four runs to take a 9-5 edge only to allow five in the bottom of the inning to take the loss in an Interstate 8 Conference game.
Addy Hackett drove in three runs while Mylie Hughes went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, including a home run.
Oak Forest 11, Bolingbrook 7: The Raiders scored five runs in the first two innings, but couldn’t maintain that hot offensive start as they took the loss.
Kaleigh Cawthon went 3 for 4 and Mercy Hanny drove in two runs to lead the way.
Beecher 2, Peotone 1: The Blue Devils carried a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the sixth only see Beecher put up two of its own and get the win.
Sophie Klawitter was sensational in the circle with 11 K’s and no earned runs allowed.
Oswego East 7, Plainfield Central 6: Plainfield East scored four runs in the seventh to tie the game, but the comeback was not to be as Oswego East walked it off in the bottom of the inning.
Lundin Cornelius led the effort with a 3 for 4 day and two RBIs.
Oswego 14, Plainfield East 4: Oswego put up seven runs in the first inning and just kept scoring from there as the Bengals suffered the loss.
Plainfield East was led by Rhiannon McKay and Joey Erkenswick, who each drove in two runs.
Plainfield South 4, Minooka 3: Minooka scored two runs in the first inning, but Plainfield South scored in three straight innings, including twice in the fifth, to get the win. This was just the second loss of the season for Minooka.
Peyton Isaacson had two RBIs for Plainfield South, while Karli McMillin led Minooka with two RBIs.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 19, Mt. Carmel 10: The Warriors wrapped up the regular season with a dominant win over Mt. Carmel in their home pool.
LWW finishes the regular season 24-5 overall.