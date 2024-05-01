Father charged with murder of son at Plainfield forest preserve

A father has been charged with the murder of his 19-year-old son who was mortally wounded in a shooting that was reported at a forest preserve in Plainfield.

At close to noon on Tuesday, Fred Beaugard, 56, of Romeoville, was taken to the Will County jail following an investigation into the fatal shooting of his son, Tayvion Beaugard, 19, at the Lake Renwick Preserve – Turtle Lake Access in Plainfield.

Beaugard faces three counts of first-degree murder of Tayvion Beaugard, according to a criminal complaint that was filed against him.

Tayvion Beaugard had been charged in 2023 with misdemeanor domestic battery of his father, court records show. He was released from jail on July 25 on a recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact with Fred Beaugard.

Tayvion Beaugard had pleaded not guilty to the charge and his case was initially set for jury trial this summer.

About 7:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the shooting that was reported by a 911 caller.

When officers arrived, they found the 19-year-old “lying on the ground by a picnic shelter,” according to a statement from the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Beaugard then was taken into custody.

The shooting “appears to be a domestic incident,” police said.

The forest preserve police were assisted by the Plainfield Fire Protection District, the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, the Plainfield Police Department and the Romeoville Police Department.