I-80 pothole repairs cause rolling lane closures in Joliet on Tuesday

Rolling lane closures on Interstate 80 in Joliet were implemented Tuesday morning for emergency pothole repairs.

The lane closures will occur between the Des Plaines River bridges and Houbolt Road in both eastbound and westbound lanes, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

All lanes are expected to be open by afternoon rush traffic, IDOT said.

“Motorists should consider alternative routes to avoid the area,” IDOT said in a news release. “Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks so other interstate routes are encouraged.”

Motorists are advised “to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.”