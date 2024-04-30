Chicago man charged in Will County with disclosing woman’s private images

A Chicago man has been charged in Will County with disclosing a woman’s private images on the website Reddit.

On April 24, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Grayson Dewey, 30, on two felony charges of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. The charges were the result of an investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

Dewey was apprehended in St. Charles County, Missouri, where he was taken to jail and awaits extradition to Illinois, according to Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak.

The investigation into Dewey began on Jan. 31 when an officer received a complaint of unauthorized posting of sexual images, Novak said. A woman alleged she was made aware that images of her were posted online, he said. The woman showed the officer the images and provided Dewey’s identity as a suspect.

“During the course of the investigation, the identity of the owner of the account used to post those images was discovered to be [Dewey],” Novak said.

A criminal complaint alleged Dewey intentionally distributed the woman’s private images on Reddit on June 1, 2023 and on Jan. 2.

Dewey’s attorney, John Callahan, filed a motion on April 29 to quash the warrant for Dewey’s arrest. He alleged that a Plainfield police detective was supposed to contact him when charges were filed so Dewey could “immediately present himself” to the police and receive a notice for a court date.

Callahan said Dewey was in Missouri for a professional disc golf tournament on April 26 and he received no notice of any warrant or case pending against him.

Callahan’s motion noted Dewey is not charged with offenses eligible for detention under the SAFE-T Act. Callahan said Dewey’s attorney in Missouri is working to have a bond set for Dewey in that state since he is being held on no bond.

Will County Judge Chrystel Gavin signed the warrant for Dewey’s arrest that ordered him to be held in jail without release until a court hearing regarding either his pretrial release or conditions of release.

The warrant said Dewey works for a accounting and advisory company in Chicago.

The woman had petitioned a protective order against Dewey on Feb. 2. She alleged she became aware that Dewey was posting photos of her without her consent on two separate sites. She said she was pursuing a protective order because she was “afraid of his response” to her filing a police report.

Will County Judge Thomas Slazyk granted the protective order and then scheduled a 2026 date for the expiration of the order.