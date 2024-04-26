Plainfield man charged with stalking, disclosing private images of woman

A Plainfield man has been charged with relentlessly stalking a woman, disclosing private sexual images of her to others and violating a protective order that she filed against him.

The charges against Ruben Gamino, 27, alleged he contacted the woman more than 700 times on her cellphone and her workplace between March 3 and March 13. The charges further alleged Gamino distributed private sexual images of the woman to other people and made threatening statements toward her and her friends.

Gamino has been in the Will County jail since about noon April 19.

Prosecutors alleged Gamino’s past history shows he is “violent, abusive or assaultive in nature,” according to a petition to deny his release from jail. Prosecutors argued Gamino poses a threat to the woman’s safety, along with the safety of her friends and family.

Prosecutors said Gamino allegedly told the police he does not accept protective orders. Gamino also allegedly contacted the woman on multiple occasions to beg her to drop the protective order against him.

“[Gamino] is defiant of the police, not following court orders, calling the victim relentlessly on her cellphone and at work,” prosecutors said.

Court records show eight charges were filed against Gamino following an investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

Those charges include two counts of aggravated stalking, two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, two counts of stalking and two counts of unlawful violation of an order of protection.