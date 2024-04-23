Softball: Joliet West overcomes four-run deficit in seventh inning to beat Plainfield North

Joliet West catcher Caitlynn Baranak celebrates with her team after her home run to left field against Plainfield North on April 22, 2024. (photo by Dylan Budd )

Both the Plainfield North and Joliet West softball teams brought plenty of offense Monday.

Aside from the second and sixth innings, both teams scored at least one run every inning until the final one.

That was when Joliet West pulled off a comeback few saw coming.

Down four runs, West put five on the board in the top of the seventh to pull ahead by one and kept Plainfield North off the board in the bottom of the inning to pull off the 10-9 comeback victory on a wild day.

The game saw six lead changes and four ties as Joliet West (11-6) got dynamite performances from Brooke Schwall (3 for 3, four RBIs, two HR), Ella Featherston (3 for 4) and Caitlynn Baranak (2 for 4, three RBIs, HR).

“We’ve been scoring runs almost every inning the past couple games,” West coach Heather Suca said. “We’ve had a lot of back-and-forth games like this and our offense stayed with it and made the plays they needed to.”

The game was exciting from the very beginning with Schwall slamming a solo home run with two outs in the top of the first.

Plainfield North responded with a two-out RBI double by Kaleigh Milet to score Brooklynn Griffith in the bottom of the inning to tie things up. Plainfield North took the lead when Milet scored on an error.

After a scoreless second, Schwall was back at it again with an RBI single to score Avery Houlihan and tie things up with two outs. Milet returned the lead to Plainfield North in the bottom of the third with a solo homer on two outs. The top of the fourth saw West tie it up at 3-3 with a lead-off homer from Baranak.

Plainfield North reclaimed the edge after Sophia Feminis scored on the sacrifice fly by Brooke Brzeczek. Jessica Knight scored on an error the same at bat. In the top of the fifth, Schwall came up huge once more with a two-run homer to make it 5-5.

That was when Plainfield North had its biggest inning of the game starting with an RBI single by Feminis to score Milet and Addie Conrad. Griffith then doubled to score Feminis and Knight and made it 9-5 in favor of the the home team.

Joliet West wouldn’t go away, tough. The road Tigers loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a walk to set up Featherston’s RBI single to score Houlihan. The next at bat, Baranak scored Shelby Fraser and Schwall on an RBI double to pull West within one with runners at second and third with no outs. Abigail Laube was then pulled from the circle in exchange for Reagan Novak as Plainfield North looked to halt West’s momentum.

West wouldn’t be denied as Hope Hughes’ sacrifice bunt scored Featherston to tie the game at 9-9 before Baranak scored on an error the next at bat to put West in the lead. Plainfield North got the last two outs it needed, but found itself in a position it wasn’t expecting to be in entering the inning.

After back-to-back strikeouts, Knight singled to reach first and Brzeczek was walked to put two on with Griffith up to bat. She popped out to the catcher to end the game.

“We’ve all been playing together pretty much since we were freshmen,” Schwall said. “We just go out there and have fun, which just correlates to how we do in the game.”

Plainfield North (6-12) still had plenty of positives to take away after giving the fight it did against a quality team. Griffith (3 for 4, two RBIs) and Milet (3 for 4, three runs, two RBIs, HR) were the offensive standouts, but the team compiled 11 hits.

“Our girls never gave up,” Plainfield North coach Julie Czernewski said. “Through all seven innings we found ways to put runs on the board. Give credit to West, they’re a very solid team with a lot of seniors who have been on the team for a long time together.”