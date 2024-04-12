Girls soccer: Plainfield East cruises past Joliet Central

There’s all-around great performances, and then there’s whatever Plainfield East put together Thursday.

The Bengals’ girls soccer team was dominant in all phases of the game at Joliet Central as five different players scored on offense.

Kessiah Purnell was the standout with a hat trick as the defense and goalkeeper Anna Jenkins held the Steelmen off the board in a resounding 7-0 victory.

It was a brilliant performance from the Bengals (7-4) as they set the tone early with five goals in the first half. It was complete team effort that head coach Rebecca Ford was quite pleased with.

“I think the girls did very well,” Ford said. “We played together as a team. It was nice to get a lot of different players involved in the game in terms of scoring and with assists and everything.”

Joliet Central’s Kathleen Hernandez works the ball upfield against Plainfield East on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

A lot of players got involved alright. Just 10 minutes in, Ava Graske put the ball in the back of the net to give the Bengals a 1-0 edge. Four minutes after that, Caroline Dinnon scored on a breakaway to make it a 2-0 advantage in a hurry. It just kept going from there.

The 14th minute saw Purnell pick up her first goal on a nice solo effort to push the lead to 3-0. Eight minutes after that, Violet Meija got in on the fun to increase the margin to four. Purnell added her second goal of the contest just two minutes before halftime.

Purnell only needed another two minutes in the second half to make it a hat trick for herself and Delaney Shrupsha make it a seven-goal advantage in the 60th minute to cut the time in half and end the game early.

Plainfield East's Caroline Dinnon works the ball against Joliet Central's Ariadna Arciniega on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

It was a fantastic effort for the whole Bengal team, but Ford had to give props to her sophomore forward in Purnell for the dazzling display.

“She’s obviously a very important person on our team,” Ford said. “She’s someone that we look to play through offensively. She was definitely on today and it was fun to see her confidence and I hope she continues to score her chances.”

Purnell herself was just happy to do her part and complimented the performance of her teammates as well.

“It felt nice to get my first hat trick of the season,” Purnell said. “I think we did a really good job of keeping possession of the ball and just playing together as a team. The team spirit was good.”

It wasn’t the final result that Central (2-6) was hoping for, but the Steelmen still found positives to take away. Holding Plainfield East to just two goals in the second half and getting multiple shots on goal is certainly something to build on.

“We really had a good game,” Joliet Central coach Stephanie Phillips said. “There were some issues and some little small mistakes, but overall the second half was really our half. We worked hard, worked our triangles and the effort was really there. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to score, but the girls are really feeling positive about their performance. The score doesn’t show that, but we’re all about learning from each experience.”

Joliet Central will play again Tuesday at Oswego East while Plainfield East will host Plainfield Central the same day. After losing to Benet 7-0 on Monday, they’ll be hoping Thursday’s effort is a sign of things to come.

“I think this is definitely a confidence builder after the game that came before it,” Ford said. “I think we’re starting to work together and play to each other’s strengths. Going forward that’s going to be important for us.”