Softball: Joliet Catholic shuts out Plainfield South on Wednesday

JOLIET – Sometimes a strong start is all you need to set the tone. That was certainly the case for the Joliet Catholic softball team Wednesday afternoon.

Addie Fanter’s three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning with two outs against Plainfield South put the Angels up, and they never went down. Heck, they never even gave up a run as they defeated the Cougars 8-0.

For a while, it didn’t look like many more runs would come. They wouldn’t have been necessary anyway. With Madison Patrick on second and Sydney Walker on first, Fanter blasted one past the fence in the bottom of the first to establish the rhythm from the get-go and give the Angels a permanent lead.

“I think just having that momentum to build off of was what kept us going,” Patrick said. “It influenced us to have good defense throughout the game.”

Still, JCA took the extra runs it got all the same. After a scoreless second, Addy Rizzatto’s sacrifice fly scored Patrick to make it a 4-0 contest. Another sacrifice fly to score Patrick in the fifth, this one by Walker, extended it to 5-0.

Plainfield South's Regina Glover delivers a pitch against Joliet Catholic on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

With one inning left, the Angels wanted to leave no doubt. Samantha Patrick and Molly Ryan scored in the bottom of the sixth on an error before Madison Patrick’s RBI single drove in Leah Pena to make it 8-0 and terminated just about any chance the Cougars may have had.

“(The three-run homer) was big for us,” head coach Tina Kinsella said. “(Plainfield East pitcher) Gina (Zumdahl) does a very good job with her up-spin, and we were struggling to attack and drive that. We had a lot of popups to the outfield, so we weren’t able to drive the ball like we’re used to. Addie Fanter came up big, which was great.”

Kinsella said the Angels struggled to dominate that specific pitch throughout the game. The up-and-down lulls were frustrating, but on the day Madison Patrick went 4 for 4 with three runs. Ryan went 3 for 3. That was more than enough offense to win the contest.

“Maddy Patrick and others were huge getting up in the box and starting rallies,” Kinsella said. “Later on in the game, that helped us. It felt like we’d get momentum, slow down, get momentum and some plays helped us really get it set late.”

Joliet Catholic's Sydney Walker locks in on a pitch against Plainfield South on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

It also helps when a pitcher, in this case Nina Sebahar, tosses seven scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing only six hits. Kinsella also tipped her cap to new catcher Emma Mackey, who had a solid day behind the plate.

“She was great,” Kinsella said. “Getting runs behind the pitcher relieves the stress, anxiety and pressure. She came up big with a line drive to left-center to leg out a double, which was great.”

As for Plainfield South, there were still bright spots to take away. The team put up six hits, with two coming from Regina Glover. But a costly error allowed two runs late, and a few other plays ultimately undid the Cougars.

“We’re working on always doing better the next time,” Plainfield South coach Tara Miller said. “Take what you learn from this game, grow from it and reflect on what you can improve on. Push yourself to be better the next time. Throughout this entire season we’re working on making those little adjustments, pushing ourselves and pushing our team so that we can get better.”

Plainfield South is scheduled to take on Joliet West on Thursday. JCA, weather permitting, is supposed to play Ottawa on Friday.