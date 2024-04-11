Joliet Kiwanis invites teams to sign up for annual trivia fundraiser

Vince Portlock will once again emcee The Kiwanis Club of Joliet’s Team Trivia fundraiser on Sunday, April 28. (Provided by The Kiwanis Club of Joliet)

The Kiwanis Club of Joliet encourages residents to gather their trivia-loving friends and test their knowledge to raise money for Joliet-area charities and scholarships.

The club will host Team Trivia on Sunday, April 28, at the Joliet Elks Club, 250 SE Frontage Road in Joliet. Doors open at 2 p.m., and trivia starts at 3 p.m.

The event includes 10 rounds of trivia, raffles and prizes, as well as a cash bar. Participants are welcome to bring table snacks. Teams are encouraged to theme and decorate tables for a chance to win prizes, according to a release from the Kiwanis Club.

The cost is $200 for a table team of 10 people.

Team Trivia is a major fundraiser that supports the Kiwanis Club of Joliet. The funds raised from the event go toward local charitable contributions and local student scholarships, according to the release.

Event sponsorships are available. Donations for the raffle are welcome. Email Vince Portlock at joinus@jolietkiwanis.org .