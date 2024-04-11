I-80 potholes in Will County lead to damaged tires

Drivers are experiencing damaged tires to their vehicles from potholes in two lanes on Interstate 80 in Will County.

Police responded to a report of multiple vehicles with flat tires about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Shepley Road, Illinois State Police said. The area is between Minooka and Shorewood in Troy Township.

“Approximately [four] vehicles reported damaged tires from potholes in lanes [one] and [two],” police said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation was working on repairs to the road Wednesday, police said.

The interstate is undergoing a major $1.3 billion road construction project in which lanes, interchanges and bridges are being rebuilt through 2028 from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in New Lenox.