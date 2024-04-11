I-80 lane closures in Joliet continue Thursday night

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College in this file photo.

Interstate 80 lane closures at the Briggs Street interchange in Joliet will take place overnight Thursday night because of weather.

The work related to the Briggs Street bridge was to be completed Thursday morning but was delayed due to weather, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street, IDOT said.

All lanes will close from 1-5 a.m. Friday, when eastbound I-80 traffic will be directed to exit at Briggs Street and cross to the eastbound I-80 entrance ramp to get back on the interstate.

All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, IDOT said.

The lane closures are being done to accommodate construction of a new Briggs Street bridge over I-80.