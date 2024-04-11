Baseball: Griffin Zweeres helps Morris coach Todd Kein notch school-record win over Ottawa

MORRIS – Griffin Zweeres had been in a bit of slump.

But the Morris junior catcher broke out of it in a big way Wednesday, going 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs in a 6-3 Interstate Eight Conference win over Ottawa.

The win, which was the eighth in a row for Morris (10-2, 2-0), also was coach Todd Kein’s 330th of his career, breaking the old school record set by Denny Steele.

“Having that many wins just means that you have been doing it a long time and you have had a lot of good players,” Kein said about the accomplishment.

The game was scoreless after an inning and a half before Zweeres led off the bottom of the second. He got a 1-2 pitch to his liking and lined a shot through the wind off the scoreboard in left for a 1-0 lead.

The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth. Morris’ Jack Wheeler (2 for 3, RBI) led off with a single to center and went to third on a double off the center-field fence by Cody Del Favero (1 for 3). Zweeres then hit a 2-2 pitch over the fence in left for a 4-0 lead.

“I was seeing the ball pretty well today,” Zweeres said. “I had been struggling at the plate, so I listened to coach Kein and [assistant] coach [Tyler] Bordner and tried to go to right field. That helped me stay on my back leg longer and I got some good swings.”

Meanwhile, Morris pitcher Brett Bounds held Ottawa (6-7, 0-2) scoreless through the first four innings. Bounds got the win, tossing six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and striking out five. Wheeler pitched a perfect seventh for the save, striking out the final two batters.

The Pirates got on the board in the top of the fifth. Lucas Farabaugh led off with a walk but was forced out at second on a bunt by Jaxon Cooper. After a grounder to third by Jace Veith sent Cooper to second, a single to left by Jacob Rosetto brought Cooper home.

Morris countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. AJ Zweeres led off with a single to left and stole second. Bounds followed with a double to right that was nearly caught, forcing AJ Zweeres to tag at second as he reached third on the play. Wheeler followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score AJ Zweeres.

An out later, Griffin Zweeres singled to center to score courtesy runner Lorenzo Zdanwic and make it 6-1.

Ottawa scored twice in the sixth. With two outs, Jacob Mangold walked and scored on a double to left-center field by Cam Loomis. Loomis then scored on a throwing error on a ball hit by Farabaugh.

“Give a lot of credit to Griffin Zweeres,” Ottawa coach Tyler Wargo said. “We thought we executed pretty well on the pitch for his second homer, but he was able to hit it out. For the most part, [starter] Alex Billings threw well and kept them off balance.

“If you look at the scoreboard, you see that we won the last three innings. Now, we need to take some momentum from that into the last game of the series tomorrow.”

Kein was happy with the way his team adjusted offensively and played almost flawless defense.

“We have seen a lot of hard-throwing right-handers this year,” Kein said. “They started a soft-throwing lefty at us and we had to adjust. A lot of things have gone our way, so it was good to have some adversity and still get a win.

“I like to think that we will play solid defense. A lot of these guys expect to be perfect in the field. As good as we can be, we still have some room to grow.”