Baseball: Jiminez’s walk-off pinch-hit single lifts Minooka past Plainfield South

MINOOKA — It’s not easy to come off the bench as a pinch-hitter in the late innings. You’ve been sitting on the bench all game, and all of a sudden, the coach calls your name and you’re up with the winning run on base and two outs.

That was the case for Mario Jiminez on Tuesday.

Jiminez was called on to pinch-hit for teammate Ben Muhich in the bottom of the seventh for Minooka with his team tied with Plainfield South 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh and runners on first and third with two outs.

Jiminez fell behind on the count 0-2, but was able to get a pitch he could handle and lined it into right-center, bringing home teammate Brady Kozlowski with the winning run in a 6-5 victory.

“I felt a little bit of pressure,” Jiminez admitted. “But I just took a breath, told myself to relax and got back in the box. I just wanted to make contact and put the ball in play.

“It’s kind of tough to sit all game and come in late. You have to be ready to get in there at any time. Luckily, I was ready and was able to come through.”

It was a thrilling comeback win for the Indians (8-4), who surrendered five runs in the top of the third inning, only to rally for four of their own in the bottom half. They tied it in the bottom of the sixth when a grounder to short by Nate George brought home Jason Duy, who led off the inning with a walk.

Minooka reliever Colin Hickey got the win, throwing two scoreless innings. He struck out the first four batters he faced before inducing a pair of grounders to short to keep the Cougars (3-3) off the board and let his team complete the comeback.

“I have always been a reliever for this team,” Hickey said. “I have never started a game, so coming in relief is nothing new to me. I knew my job was to keep the other team’s score where it was at and give us a chance. I didn’t want to let anyone on base with a walk. If they got on, they were going to earn it.

“I just went out and threw strikes. I have confidence in our defense that they will make the play, so I just went out and threw strikes. My curveball was working really well. Usually I am more of a slider pitcher, but the only breaking pitch I threw tonight was my curveball since it was working well.”

Plainfield South erupted for five runs in the top of the third, sending 10 batters to the plate. The Cougars got an RBI single from Blake Phommachannom and Dan McAuley and a two-run single from Caden Pierceall in the inning. After that, though, Minooka pitchers Muhich and Hickey kept the Cougars off the board over the last four innings, not allowing a hit.

“We always talk about, after giving up a crooked number, we want to keep the other team right where they are,” Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said. “Ben and Colin did a real good job of that.”

Minooka answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the third. With one out, Noah Munson doubled and went to third on a passed ball. He scored on an error on a ball hit by George. George then stole second and went to third on a grounder to short by CJ Deckinga. Carter Lennington followed by reaching on an error, scoring George. Courtesy runner Kevin Bisbee went to second on a wild pitch and then to third on another as Isaac Goddard walked. Goddard broke for second, but the throw went to third to try and catch Bisbee napping. The throw, though, went into left field, allowing Bisbee to score and Goddard to reach third. Goddard then scored on a balk to make it 5-4.

“Every time we play Minooka, it seems like it’s a game like this,” South coach Phil Bodine said. “You know Minooka is going to play good baseball. We gave them too many free bases and runs. This is the first time all year that our defense hasn’t been very good, but we’ll get past it.”

Petrovic was happy to see the entire team contribute to the victory.

“The third inning was big for us,” he said. “After giving up five, we were able to put the ball in play and force the other team to make plays. We have been striking out too much so far, so it was nice to see us just put in play. Mario Jiminez had a great at-bat. He was down two strikes, but he shortened up his swing and just poked it out to the outfield. That’s winning team baseball.

“You know when you play Plainfield South that you are in for a fight. I have been coaching against Phil my whole career. He is a great competitor and I hope he enjoys his retirement after this year. Plainfield South plays the game the right way, and that’s a reflection of their coach.

“When you can win without playing your best, like we have been doing, you feel like good things are going to happen when you do start playing well. We have some things to figure out, but we’ll get there.”