Joliet homes, vehicle damaged by gunfire in latest shooting

More than 40 spent shell casings were recovered in the investigation of a shooting on Monday in Joliet, although no injuries were reported in the incident.

Several shootings have taken place in Joliet since February. Police officials said they’ve received no reports of injuries in most of these incidents but there’s been property damage to businesses and residences in many of them.

The latest shooting was reported at close to 3:30 p.m. Monday in Youngs Avenue and Jackson Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found more than 40 spent shell casings at the scene and further investigation led them to believe the suspects were inside of an SUV, English said.

Two homes and an unoccupied vehicle in the 300 block of Youngs Avenue were struck by gunfire, English said. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020. If they wish to stay anonymous, they should contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

About 40 spent shell casings were recovered in a shooting that occurred on April 2 in Crest Hill and Joliet. No one was injured in the shooting that damaged windows at Merichka’s restaurant, Ascendant Iron and Envisions Salon Suites.

On March 31 and April 1, officers responded to two shootings. One shooting was in Norley Avenue and Hosmer Street, and the other was just on Norley Avenue. Officers were unable to find anyone injured or any property damaged.

On March 30, Will County sheriff’s deputies recovered 11 spent shell casings and one live round in a shooting reported in the 200 block of Luana Road that damaged a residence and possibly a vehicle that left the scene.

On March 14, officers in Joliet responded to a shooting on Republic Avenue that involved at least 20 gunshots but no injuries. At the time, police officials said they believed two vehicles were firing upon each other.

On Feb. 27, a quiet neighborhood in the 100 block of Key Court was rattled by gunfire. A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting but managed to drive to a nearby hospital for treatment.