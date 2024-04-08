Lane closures on Houbolt Road in Joliet to begin this week

Traffic control and safety measures will be established beginning Wednesday, April 10, on sections of Houbolt Road in Joliet. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Joliet — The city of Joliet announced that construction has begun on Houbolt Road and lane closures will begin starting on April 10.

Construction will include improvements on Houbolt Road from Rock Creek Boulevard to Olympic Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard from Houbolt Road to Crossroads Drive, which include roadway, turn lane, and traffic signal work, according to news release from the city.

Traffic control and safety measures will be established beginning Wednesday, April 10, reducing traffic to a single lane in each direction on Houbolt Road from north of I-80 to north of Olympic Boulevard, according to the release.

The changes are scheduled to last for about eight weeks, according to the city. During that time, drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Additional information will be released as construction phasing progresses.

The work is expected to be fully completed by this fall.