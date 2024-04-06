Girls soccer: Lockport cruises to win over Plainfield Central

LOCKPORT – It was a case of experience vs. youth Friday night when Lockport squared off against Plainfield Central.

The experience won out. Lockport, with 15 seniors on its roster, scored two goals in the first six minutes and held possession nearly the entire game in a 7-0 nonconference victory.

The Porters (8-0) first got on the board when Karolina Skubisz scored off a rebound from a shot by teammate Ava Kozak with 35:02 to play in the first half. Just 44 seconds later, Lockport freshman Yurida Hernandez assisted on a goal by Tiffany Giannese to give the Porters a 2-0 lead at the 34:16 mark.

Lockport, currently ranked No. 1 in the state by maxpreps.com, continued to have possession in Plainfield Central’s end of the field, but a scrappy Wildcat defense kept them off the board for nearly 20 minutes before Kozak scored on a breakaway with 16:13 to play until halftime. Neither team scored after that, and the game went into halftime with Lockport leading 3-0.

Plainfield Central’s Bella Torres works the ball against Lockport on Friday. (Gary Middendorf)

Hernandez opened the second half with a pair of quick goals, one at the 38:52 mark and another with 34:15 to play, putting Lockport ahead 5-0. Kozak, whose mother graduated from Plainfield Central, added her second goal with 31:09 remaining.

“We controlled the ball really well,” Kozak said. “We were able to connect with each other really well. The elements were a little difficult. The wind took a lot of our balls in the first half.

“We have pretty big goals for the season. We know we need to keep working on our creativity. We hope to go as far as we can. The ultimate goal is to get to state and bring home a trophy.”

With the second unit playing most of the second half, Lockport got its seventh goal with 15:57 to play when Giannese scored, cutting the time remaining to 7:28.

“We try to keep possession as much as we can and to limit the other team’s possessions,” Lockport coach Todd Elkei said. “We have a solid back line and our midfielders are able to control the game pretty well.

“It was nice to see Ava get that nice breakaway goal and another one in the second half, and Yuri Hernandez had a couple nice goals and made some great passes. As a freshman, she has really stepped in with all these older players and done a great job. The rest of the team has really accepted her. She is really confident and skilled.

“This is a special group of kids. There are no issues as far as jealousy or anything like that. They don’t care who scores, as long as someone does. No matter who scores, the rest of the team is cheering for them. They are great students, too.”

Lockport’s Karolina Skubisz takes a shot against Plainfield Central on Friday. (Gary Middendorf)

While Lockport is a senior-laden club, Plainfield Central is the polar opposite. The Wildcats started five freshmen Friday night against one of the state’s best.

“We hung in there as long as we could,” Plainfield Central coach Ken Schoen said. “We had three starters out tonight, including one girl that was an all-sectional player for us last year. That gave some other players the opportunity to get out on the field. Lockport is a great team and had the ball a lot, but we made them work for their goals.

“Lockport is a very tough team. They move well off the ball, they are very creative and they put a lot of pressure on you. lt was good for our younger players to see what a state-caliber team is like so they have something to strive for.”