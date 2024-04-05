Will County identifies second measles case

Anyone at the Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet Emergency Department from 1 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday may have been exposed to measles, the Will County Health Department said. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A second case of measles confirmed in Will County has been traced to the emergency room at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.

The Will County Health Department announced Friday morning that it has confirmed the case, which follows a previous case that was confirmed on March 23.

People who were at the Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet Emergency Department, located at 333 Madison St., on Tuesday between 1 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. may have been exposed to measles, the health department said in a news release.

“Those previously vaccinated against measles are likely protected and do not require further action,” the release said. “Anyone exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and call the health department if symptoms develop.”

The Will County Health Department on Friday confirmed a second case of measles in the county. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Anyone at the Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet emergency room at the time of potential exposure should contact the Will County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff at 815-727-8481 if they have not already been contacted, according to the release.

The recent case follows a March 23 confirmation of measles in Will County that was linked to an outbreak of the disease in Chicago.

Fifty-four of the current 58 cases of measles in Illinois have been in Chicago. Two others were confirmed in suburban Cook County and in Lake County.

It’s the biggest outbreak in Illinois since 17 cases were reported in 2015, according to the Will County Health Department.

The recent cases are the first in Will County in more than 20 years.