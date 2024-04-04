Girls soccer: Taking a look at some of the early-season impressions

When the Lockport girls soccer team defeated Lincoln-Way Central on Tuesday, it moved the Porters to 6-0 on the season. It’s no surprise, of course, given that the Porters went 21-3-1 last season and advanced to the sectional semifinals. They brought back eight starters, 10 of whom are committed to play at the next level.

Still, it’s been quite and impressive start to the season all the same.

Aside from a 2-1 OT win over Glenbrook South, none of their contests have been particularly close. The 3-1 win over LWC was tied for the second-closest result this year as they’ve outscored opponents 24-5.

Six of the 10 college commitments are going to the Division I level in Emma Czech (SIUE), Kaylin Klutcharch (Indiana State), Natalie Zodrow (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Brinlee McNabb (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Alyssa Flood (Wisconsin-Green Bay) and Ava Kozak (Marquette). The way this year has been going so far, don’t be surprised to see them go far this year before heading there.

Bolingbrook on the way up

As hot of a start as it has been for Lockport, the same can’t be said for Bolingbrook. If you just observed their last three games, however, you wouldn’t have thought that.

The Raiders are sitting at 3-2 after winning their past three contests. A dominant 4-0 victory over Glenbard North got it started, and a 1-0 win over Joliet West on a freezing, blustery, wet day followed. Bolingbrook most recently secured a 2-1 win over Romeoville to give it a 7-1 margin of victory during its winning streak. This was after an 0-2 start to the season and only winning three games all of last year.

However, even in the two losses, the Raiders were competitive. They fell 3-2 to Sandburg and 2-1 to Downers Grove South to open the season and used those close competitions as fuel to keep going. However, that doesn’t mean they’re not trying to do as much as they can to get better each and every day.

“We just want to focus on doing what we like to do in terms of moving the ball around a bit more,” coach Nick Trotter said after the win over Joliet West. “We want to go out and play for the midfield a little bit more, have our central players involved. Conditions don’t always allow for that, so we just want to focus on doing what we do.”

Plainfield East playing through highs and lows

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Plainfield East Bengals. They’ll take the 5-3 record at the moment but certainly will be looking for more of what they’ve seen in the wins than the losses.

And hopefully for the ride to settle on an upward trajectory.

After opening the season with a 3-0 loss to Sandburg, they followed up with a dominant 5-1 win over Joliet Catholic. They won two more in a row with a 1-0 win over Guilford and a 6-2 rout of Larkin. It’s been up and down since with a 2-0 loss to Yorkville, a 1-0 victory over West Aurora, a 3-0 setback against Minooka and a 6-0 success against Romeoville.

All of that is just to prove the point that it’s been all over the map so far for the Bengals. First-year head coach Rebecca Ford said after the JCA win that the early portion of the season has been about getting new players acclimated to the new roles.

“It’s a pretty brand-new team from last year with only three returning starters,” Ford said. “I just think it’s about them playing together as a team. ... It’s about continuing to play to our strengths. Goals are good, and we need to continue to score them and get comfortable with one another.”

Soccer: Joliet Catholic vs Plainfield East MAR 13 Plainfield East's Caroline Dinnon dribbles the ball during the non-conference game against Joliet Catholic on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Joliet West rolling with the punches

Joliet West hasn’t been on quite the roller coaster that Plainfield East has been on, but the Tigers have had their share of ups and downs as well.

After starting the year with a 1-0 win over Mother McAuley, West was dominated by Lincoln-Way East 5-0. That was followed by three straight wins, including a 7-0 rout of Romeoville before the 1-0 setback to Bolingbrook. The Tigers followed with a 6-0 loss to Plainfield North before flipping the script and thrashing Thornwood 7-0.

So now here West sits at 5-3. After going 11-13 last year, they’ll surely take being two games over .500 at the moment. The program record for single-season wins is 12, and West is on track to reach that mark despite having such a young team. The Tigers will look to do more of what they’ve done in their victories than what has transpired in their losses.