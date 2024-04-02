Merichka’s closes for a day after Crest Hill shooting

An exchange of gunfire across Theodore Street on Tuesday afternoon closed Merichka's restaurant for the day. No one was injured, and Merichka's will reopen Wednesday. (Shaw Media)

Merichka’s Restaurant in Crest Hill closed Tuesday afternoon after gunfire was exchanged outside the restaurant.

No one at the restaurant was hurt, but the restaurant closed because of the incident, said Ryan George, a manager at Merichka’s.

“We closed for the day,” George said. “We’ll be open tomorrow.”

George said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. It involved an exchange of gunfire from people who “stopped at the corner of the building and fired shots across Theodore Street.”

The gunfire involved others who were in a parking lot of a strip mall on the other side of Theodore Street across from Merichka’s.