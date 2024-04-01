3 weeks of overnight lane closures on I-80 in Will County beginning Monday

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College.

Overnight lane closures on Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday and last for the next three weeks.

The lane closures are part of ongoing effort to rebuild Interstate 80 to improve safety and relieve traffic congestion, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting Monday, overnight lane closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Rowell Avenue and Gougar Road on I-80. Each morning, drivers should expect changing lane patterns and closed shoulders.

During the week of April 8, overnight lane closures will move to the westbound lanes of I-80 between River and Ridge roads. The lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews will begin shifting westbound I-80 between River and Ridge roads onto temporary pavement.

Then during the week of April 15, the eastbound lanes of I-80 will shift over to the westbound lanes and traffic will separate with concrete barriers between Ridge and River roads.

Overnight lane closures during that week will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. between River and Ridge roads on I-80.

IDOT officials expect similar closures later this spring in order to extend the work zone from River Road to Wheeler Avenue.

“Two lanes in each direction of I-80 will continue to remain (open) during the project, but the public should anticipate narrowed lanes and closed shoulders throughout the entire 12-mile work zone,” IDOT officials said.

The I-80 project is redesigning and rebuilding 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox, IDOT officials said. Interchanges and bridges will also be either rebuilt of improved.

For more information, visit I80will.org.

To find traffic and road conditions, visit gettingaroundillinois.com, or follow IDOT on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.