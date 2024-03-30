Romeoville sweeps Moline: Friday’s The Herald-News sports roundup

Baseball
Romeoville 2-4, Moline 1-3: At Romeoville, the Spartans swept a doubleheader from the Maroons. In game one, Jeremy Thompson lined a single to center field to drive home Nolan Holgado for the game-winning run in the last of the seventh. Game two saw the Spartans push across the go ahead run off of a balk then add to the margin later in the inning with an RBI single from Karlos Otero. Romeoville improves to 3-4 on the season.
Oswego 6, Bolingbrook 3: At Bolingbrook, a late rally from the visiting Panthers took the nonconference contest. Ben White homered and drove in a pair for Bolingbrook (4-3). Julian Rosales had three hits and drove in a run for the Raiders.
Manteno 11, Peotone 1 (6 inn.): At Manteno, the Blue Devils allowed five runs in the first inning and six more in the sixth as they fell in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Tyler Leitelt had an RBI for Peotone (1-5).
Lincoln-Way Central 13, Plainfield Central 5: At Joliet, as part of the WJOL tournament, the Knights took out the Wildcats to advance to the consolation title game against Plainfield East. Braden Meyer had a big day with three hits and three runs driven in. Collin Mowry and Liam Arsich also homered for LWC (4-2). JT Augustyniak, Ricky Robinson, Ryan Perry and Hector Corona had two hits apiece for PC (3-2).
Plainfield North 1, Elk Grove 0: At Plainfield North, Mateo Tristan’s RBI double in the bottom of the second drove in Joe Guiliano with the only run of the game for North (4-2). Ryan Mickenbecker and Quinn Hacker combined to allow just two hits while striking out nine for the Tigers.
Seneca 8, Herscher 0: At Seneca, Aidan Vilcek struck out 10 and allowed just one hit as the Fighting Irish rolled to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Casey Clennon drove in three runs and Josh Lucas a pair for Seneca (7-2).
Softball
Bolingbrook 8, Argo 7: At Summitt, Diamond Samuels rocked a triple in the top of the seventh to drive in Anaiyah Gregory with the game-winning run for the Raiders. Kaleigh Cawthon and Mercy Hanny drove in two runs each to lead Bolingbrook (3-4).
Reed-Custer 5, Ottawa 4: At Ottawa, Grace Cavanaugh had a four-hit day and Addison Hartman homered and drove in three to lead the Comets in a nonconference contest. Hartman and Amber Syc had RBIs for RC (5-1).
Morris 15, Somonauk 2 (5 inn.): At Morris, Cami Pfeifer had a perfect day at the plate for Morris. She doubled as part of a three-hit day and drove in five runs to lead Morris (5-2) to the nonconference win. Karson Dransfeldt had three hits and an RBI. Alyssa Jepson scored four times and had two hits for Morris.
Munster (Ind.) 12, Lincoln-Way Central 2 (5 inn.): At Munster, Ind., a seven-run third inning did in the Knights in the nonconference game. Josephine Jager and Mia Guide had RBIs for LWC (3-2).
Andrew 8, Joliet West 5: At Tinley Park, Brooke Schwall homered and drove in three to lead the Tigers in the nonconference contest. Shelby Fraser had two hits and drove in a pair for West (4-3).
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Shepard 0: At Summitt, in the Argo Invitational, the Porters rolled past the Astros, 25-7, 25-17 behind six kills each from Wade Welke and Oskar Skurski. Evan Dziadkowiec had 27 assists to lead Lockport.
Lockport 2, Mt. Carmel 0: At Summitt, the Porters won their pool by downing the Caravan 25-16, 25-16. Dziadkowiec had 26 assists and Josh Bluhm had nine kills to lead Lockport (9-1).