No injuries reported in Lockport Township residential fire

A Lockport Township Fire District seal can be seen Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Lockport, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

No one was injured in a residential fire in Lockport Township that caused substantial damage to a kitchen.

About 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to the fire off West Taylor Road, near the frontage road, according to a statement from the Lockport Township Fire Protection District.

Lockport Township Fire Chief Frank Blaskey said there was substantial damage to the kitchen of the residence and the fire was “quickly controlled.”

Blaskey said no one was injured but the American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the people who live at the residence.

