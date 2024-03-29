Will County patrols focusing on texting, distracted drivers

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting and driving as well as other traffic violations, according to a notice posted by the sheriff’s office.

“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes on our roads,” said Traffic Lieutenant Denny in the release. “During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement will stop anyone we see texting and driving. We do this to save lives.”

Between 2012 and 2021, approximately 32,000 lives were lost in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to the sheriff’s office. Everyone has the potential for distracted driving crashes, but those between ages 16 and 24 are especially at risk.

If you need to text, pull over to a safe location, or if you have a passenger, consider appointing them the ‘designated texter’. Whatever the circumstance, don’t text and drive.

Using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, but also illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.