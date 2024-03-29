March 29, 2024
Lockport high school students advance to design contest finals

Lockport Township High School

Lockport Township High School will send 15 students to the Illinois Design Educators Association state finals after their performance during the regional competition March 1 at Joliet Junior College.

Advancing from the regional competition were:

  • Ryan Soderstrom – second place, introductory CAD.
  • William Wagner – first place, machine CAD.
  • David Krzysiak – first place, 3D modeling.
  • Duncan Kenny-Benson – first place, assembly modeling.
  • Dylan Lukaszewski – second place, assembly modeling.
  • Brian Sagon – first place, 3D machine CAD.
  • Stephen Reuter – second place, 3D machine CAD.
  • Milica Dulkan – first place, architecture 3D.
  • Emily Do – second place, architecture 3D.
  • Krista Wojcikiewicz, Patricia Jurzyk, Sasha Jarosik – first place, engineering design team.
  • Chloe Berry, Mara Kubis, Aubree Tower – first place, architecture design team.

The state finals will take place April 20 at Illinois State University.