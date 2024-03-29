Baseball: Minooka downs Joliet West to advance to WJOL Baseball Tournament finals

Minooka’s Nate George is greeted by teammates after a solo home run against Joliet West in the WJOL tournament semifinal on Friday, March 29, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

How things change in such little time. That statement meant opposite things for two area baseball teams Friday.

For Minooka, it meant putting forth perhaps its most complete effort of the season so far, about a week after one of its most disappointing. For Joliet West, it meant going from a dominant win Thursday to a sound defeat less than 24 hours later.

While West fans will hate to hear that, it’ll be music to the ears of the Minooka faithful.

Minooka put up an all-around great effort against the Tigers on Friday at Plainfield Central to the tune of a 7-0 victory in the WJOL Baseball Tournament semifinals. The victory advances Minooka to the championship game Saturday against Joliet Catholic.

Just last week after a loss to Morris, Minooka head coach Jeff Petrovic said he’d been frustrated that his team hadn’t taken better advantage of prime opportunities. The Indians put five runners on base on walks but finished the game with only three hits, all by Brayden Zilis, and scored no runs off the walks.

Fast forward to Friday, and the Indians could do very little wrong. Zilis struck out three while walking two and gave up two hits in four innings, while Ben Muhich gave up only one hit and one walk in three innings. Zilis and Nate George hit home runs, with George getting two hits, and CJ Deckinga went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, including a double. It was a vast improvement on a day Minooka needed it.

“Today I felt was the first really good baseball game that we played,” Petrovic said. “We played aggressive, we were great on the mound and we played great defense today. ... This was hopefully a really good turning point for this club because this is a good club that just needs to keep playing the right way.”

Joliet West’s Tyler Moore slides home uncontested against Joliet Central on Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Minooka (4-2) was outstanding from the get-go. Zilis slammed a leadoff home run on the second pitch of the game to put the Indians up 1-0 before Noah Munson scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Lennington. In just half an inning, Minooka was already up 2-0.

After a scoreless second, Deckinga scored Munson and George on an RBI double in the third to extend the lead to 4-0. Deckinga later scored on an error to make it 5-0 by the end of the inning. Isaac Goddard’s RBI single scored Lennington with two outs in the fifth to make it 6-0, and a solo home run by George gave the game its final score.

“I think everything was just clicking today,” Zilis said. “We played as a team and didn’t play selfish baseball. ... We just have to have confidence and play our game moving forward.”

For West, it was the opposite kind of change. On Thursday, the Tigers couldn’t be stopped in a 15-4 win over Lincoln-Way Central, when they put up 11 runs in the fourth alone. The pitching was fantastic, and West took advantage of every miscue to end the game in five innings.

On Friday, it was the opposite. The Tigers cycled through three pitchers, giving up eight hits and six earned runs while striking out just three. On offense, they totaled only three hits and three walks to go from 15 runs to none in a day.

“We just have to regroup for the next one,” West coach John Karczewski said. “We didn’t play well today. They beat us in every aspect today and that was a big difference from yesterday. ... We’ll throw it out there again tomorrow and see what happens.”

West will play the third-place game against Providence Catholic on Saturday. Minooka takes on JCA for the first-place trophy.