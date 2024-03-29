Austin Aldridge leads Seneca baseball to victory: Thursday’s The Herald-News roundup

Baseball
Seneca 2, Henry 1: At Seneca, Austin Aldridge struck out 11 and allowed just two hits over seven innings of work on the mound to help the Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Chase Buis was 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and Casey Clennon was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Wilmington 6, Reed-Custer 1: Alex Bielfeldt struck out five over six innings but the Comets fell short in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.
Beecher 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Beecher, the Panthers fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Softball
Seneca 10, Henry 0 (6 inn.): Emma Mino homered and drove in two to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference victory.
Sam Vandevelde was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Audrey McNabb drove in two. Tessa Krull got the win in the circle, striking out 11 through six innings pitched.
Dwight 12, Roanoke-Benson 0 (5 inn.): Averi Jury, Njomza Assllani and Sarah Parker all homered and the Trojans won in Tri-County Conference action.
Jury went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Parker drove in two. Taylor Heath went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Madi Ely got the win in the circle, striking out eight through five innings pitched.
Wilmington 17, Reed-Custer 7: The Comets battled but came up short in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Willowbrook 6, Plainfield Central 2: Ava Zitello was 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI but the Knights fell in nonconference play.
Andrew 13, Plainfield East 0 (5 inn.): The Bengals fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Newark 3, Morris 0: Mylie Hughes struck out 11 but Morris fell in nonconference play.
Girls track and field
Ottawa Invite: Joliet Catholic took first with 53 points and Ottawa took second with 52 in a four-team meet.
For Joliet, Annie Tibbott won the 800-meter run (2:52.41), Mary Kate Moran won the 1,600 (6.30.26), Claire Blotnik won the 3,200 (13:20.63) and Larkin Calay won the 100 hurdles (20.2). The 4x200 meter relay and 4x400 meter relay also finished in first.
Boys track and field
Ottawa Invite: Sycamore took first with 84 points and Joliet Catholic took second with 49 points in a four-team meet.
For Joliet, Austin Batis won the 400 meters (55.77), Nathan Ciarlette won the 800 (2:04.51) and the 3,200 (10:08.39).
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Plainfield East 0: Wade Welke had eight kills to lead the Porters to a nonconference victory, 25-12, 25-18.
Nate Nacino had six kills, Evan Dziadkowiec had 22 assists and two blocks and Kevin Rodriguez had eight digs.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 19, Shepard 4: At New Lenox, the Warriors dominated for a nonconference win.