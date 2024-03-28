Romeoville welcomes three new restaurants

Romeoville — Romeoville residents have some new options for dining out coming soon, with three restaurants open or opening in the coming months, according to a news release from the village.

The first of these new offerings has already opened at 365 S. Budler Road. Faiza, is a Central Asian, Halal-friendly restaurant which features beef dumplings, lamb and rice, and specialty appetizers on its menu along with tea and desserts.

Coming next to the neighborhood is Halsted Street Dawgs which will be located at 457 N Weber, according to the release. The family-owned establishment will serve burgers, Polish sausage, Vienna Beef hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, as well as fresh gyros when it opens in mid-April.

Finally, Happy Bites will be coming to Romeoville during summer 2024. The burger restaurant already has a location in Tinley Park, which has been featured on WGN as part of it’s Chicago’s Best Burgers list, according to the release.

In addition to their unique bugers, including a Hawaiian BBQ salmon burger, the restaurant is known for its wings, including boneless wings and vegetarian cauliflower wings. The Romeoville location will be opening in a new building at the intersection of Greenwood and Route 53.

“We are excited about these new offerings for our residents,” Romeoville Mayor John Noak said in the news release. “As the weather gets nicer, people are looking to get out and about and these three businesses are offering up something new for people to try.”