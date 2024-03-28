Baseball: Joliet West has big 4th inning to beat Lincoln-Way Central in WJOL Tournament opener

If you’ve been as cold as everyone else lately, you should huddle up near Joliet West. Nothing has been as hot as the Tigers were Thursday afternoon.

Facing a stacked Lincoln-Way Central baseball team in the opening round of the WJOL Tournament at Plainfield Central, the Tigers were in a dogfight early. In the fourth inning, however, West piled up 11 runs with four hits, six walks and a hit batter. That set the Tigers up to finish the game in the fifth inning with a 15-4 victory.

It didn’t look like it would be a high-scoring blowout early. In fact, West pitcher Juan Rico’s second pitch of the game was hit over the fence for a solo home run by Liam Arsich to put Central up 1-0. That wound up being Rico’s only blemish of the day as he struck out four with just the one earned run.

“After that leadoff home run I just needed to settle in,” Rico said. “My changeup was feeling really good today. My slider as well. I was getting guys early in the count so just keeping things off balance was what mattered.”

West (7-1) responded in the bottom of the first with Parker Schwarting’s RBI groundout to score Christian Chignoli and tie the game. After a scoreless second, the Tigers took the lead in the third with a two-out RBI single by Cael Karczewski to score Chignoli and Schwarting. Jose Leal made it 4-1 the next at-bat when he score Karczewski from first with an RBI single.

Then came that unfathomable fourth inning.

James Love got the party started with an RBI single to score Owen Young before Chignoli scored on a bases loaded walk. Karczewski then hit a two-run RBI single to score Love and Schwarting and make it 8-1. Leal’s RBI double then scored Karczewski and Jimmy Anderson to give the Tigers 10 runs. Leal later scored on a wild pitch and Ryan Sobun scored on another. This was all before the Tigers had even surrendered an out.

“I feel like we were just being patient at the plate,” Karczewski said. “I think they were throwing more off-speed then fast balls, and we were just sending them back.”

The Knights (4-2) recorded two outs before Schwarting homered to score Chignoli and himself to make it 15-1 entering the top of the fifth. Karczewski went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Schwarting was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the homer, and Leal went 2 for 3 with three RBIs

“We were just hitting good pitches,” coach John Karczewski said. “We didn’t get over aggressive, and if it got around the zone we hit it. These guys put the time in when they’re in the weight room. They may not pass the eye test to some people, but they’re going to grind you.”

With the Knights down 14 in the fifth, Landon Mensik blasted a home run to score Arsich and himself before Michael Gurgone’s RBI single scored Luke Mensik to give L-W Central four runs. The Knights weren’t able to get the extra two they needed to extend the game, however, as Central walked nine batters with nine wild pitches on the day.

“I was pretty disappointed with the effort we put forth,” LWC head coach Mitch Nowicki said. “We just gave away free bases. (West) executed in some tough spots and the game got out of hand in a hurry. We just have to get back to work on fundamentals and work on how to put the ball in the strike zone a little bit more.”

Joliet West plays Minooka in the WJOL semifinals at noon Friday, while Lincoln-Way Central will play Plainfield Central at 3 p.m. Both games will be played at Plainfield Central.

Minooka 7 Plainfield Central 1: Minooka got the win in the earlier game at Plainfield Central and will advance in the winners bracket after a big day from Brayden Zilis. He went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run to hold down PCHS. CJ Deckinga and Carter Lennington also homered with Deckinga striking out five batters. Ryan Perry struck out six for the Wildcats, while Hector Corona and JT Augustyniak each had two hits.