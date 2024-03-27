Softball notebook: Despite chilly weather, bats are off to a hot start

Most of the time, the early portion of the softball season is dominated by pitching and low scores. This season, though, has been much different.

Several teams have already had games in which they have scored in double digits, and some games have resembled football scores rather than softball. Some examples are Joliet Catholic’s 13-11 win over Morris and 12-9 victory over Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central’s 12-0 win over Neuqua Valley, Coal City’s 17-3 victory over Joliet Central, and Lincoln-Way West’s 21-7 win over Plainfield North. In the Lincoln-Way West-Plainfield North game, West’s Reese Rourke went 5 for 6 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs.

“We have been hitting the ball well up and down the lineup,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “And we still are missing a bat or two due to injuries that will help us even more when they come back.”

Lincoln-Way Central's Lisabella Dimitrijevic and her teammates will play in the WJOL Tournament this week. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

Big tourney coming up

The annual WJOL Tournament takes place this week, so there will be plenty of opportunities to see the local firepower. Opening round games Wednesday at the Inwood Athletic Fields include Lockport vs. Providence, Joliet West vs. Lincoln-Way Central, JCA vs. Lincoln-Way West and Coal City vs. Minooka.

The semifinals, fifth-place, third-place and championship games are scheduled to be played at Inwood on Thursday. The semifinals and consolation semis will be played at 4:30, with the third and fifth-place games scheduled for a 6:30 start and the title game at 6:45.

Lincoln-Way East has reloaded

One of the biggest questions entering the season was how would Lincoln-Way East respond after losing standout players such as Katie Stewart and Maddie Hickey to graduation.

The answer has been: Quite well, thank you.

The Griffins have started off the season with a 5-0-1 record, including a win over defending Class 4A champion Marist. Jessi Szafoni has taken over in the circle and the offense has been spread out, led by Maddie Henry, Lea Herkel, Averi Vander Woude, Cassidy Jagielski and Anie Balta.

Don’t be surprised to see Lincoln-Way East as one of teams that no one wants to see in the postseason.

Lincoln-Way West’s Reese Rourke looks to throw to first after scooping up a grounder last season. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Youth movement afoot

A fairly common theme among area teams so far this spring has been the proliferation of freshmen and sophomores stepping to the forefront and leading their varsity teams.

At Lincoln-Way West, sophomore Reese Rourke is 7 for 12 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs while sporting a 2-1 record in the circle, the only loss to defending Class 4A champion Marist. Teammate and classmate Molly Finn is 5 for 12, including a home run against Marist.

Plainfield Central freshman Evelyn Prochaska and Emma Sommerfeld have been in the 1-2 spots in the Wildcats’ lineup, leading them to a 4-1 record out of the gate, while fellow freshman Maeve Carlton has more than adequately filled the shortstop position. JCA’s main pitcher has been sophomore Nina Sebahar, while classmate Addison Rizzatto hits third in the order and plays shortstop.

Morris, which starts just one senior, has gotten significant contributions from freshmen Cami Pfeifer and Halie Olson and sophomores Addy Hackett, Mylie Hughes and Tessa Shannon en route to a 3-1 record.