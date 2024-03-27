Joliet Catholic baseball improves to 5-0: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, March 26

Baseball
Joliet Catholic 12, Notre Dame (Wisc.) 7: At Joliet, back-to-back four-run innings lifted the Hillmen to the win in a nonconference contest. Lucas Simulick drove in three runs and Jack Ryan a pair to lead JCA (5-0).
Coal City 12, Lisle 2: At Lisle, Tanner Wallace struck out 11 in four innings as the Coalers improved to 4-1 on the season. Austin Davy had two hits and drove in a pair and Creide Skubic drove in a pair as well for Coal City.
St. Xavier (Ky.) 4, Lincoln-Way East 3: At Louisville, the Griffins allowed two runs in the last of the seventh to fall in Kentucky. On the hill, Tyler Ledvina struck out nine for East (3-2) in 4 2/3 innings. At the plate Gavin Ledere and Jacob Newman had RBIs for the Griffins.
Softball
Lockport 4-2, Crown Point (Ind.) 0-12: At Lockport, the Porters split the doubleheader. In Game 1, Kelcie McGraw struck out 12 in the shut-out win. Sarah Viar drove in two and Ava Swain homered for Lockport. Ava Kasper and Marcy Curry had RBIs in Game 2 for Lockport (4-1).
Girls Soccer
Lincoln-Way West 8, Bloom Township 0: At New Lenox, Ava Peterson netted a hat trick as the Warriors rolled in the nonconference contest. Natalie Borchert, Abby Hermanson, Jaiden Hughes, Kirsten Meder and Abby Neibert added goals for West (4-2).
Providence Catholic 3, Muchin College Prep 0: At New Lenox, Maggie Wolniakowski scored twice to lead the Celtics to the nonconference win. Gabriella Savarino added a goal for PC (4-3).
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Joliet West 0: At Lockport, Evan Dziadkowiec dished out 19 assists and Nate Nacino had seven kills as the Porters swept the Tigers 25-14, 25-23. Lockport improved to 6-1 this season.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 6, Lockport 4: At Lockport, Joey Roedl scored twice and Isabella Shenberger, Zoey Wallock, and Mckenna Vola added solo goals to lead West. Madalyn Witt had 13 assists and scored a goal for the Warriors.