State police to step up seat belt enforcement in Will, DuPage and Kane counties

Illinois State Police are stepping up seat belt, child safety seat enforcement in April. (Provided by Illinois State Police)

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 3 Commander Capt. Pat Manno said the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during April.

The patrols allow state police to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws, according to a news release from the ISP. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers, front and back, to be buckled up.

The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement, according to the release.

Safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year, according to the release. Half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up, the state police said.

The objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.