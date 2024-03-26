Landon Mensik leads LWC to baseball victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, March 25

Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 3, York 1: Landon Mensik struck out eight through five innings of work on the mound in a nonconfereonce win.
Mensik went 1 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and Kyle Connelly drove in two runs.
Plainfield South 10, Elk Grove Village 4: Blake Phommachanhom went 2 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs and a run scored and the Cougars picked up a nonconference win.
Caden Pierceall went 1 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and Evan Carey went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Robert Herrera struck out six in four innings on the mound.
Wilmington 14, Reed-Custer 1 (5 inn.): Lucas Rink went 2 for 4 at the plate with a homer, a double, three RBIs and a run scored in an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kyle Farrell went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs and Reid Juster had three RBIs. Rink also helped on defense, striking out 11 over five innings on the mound.
Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Grace Christian 0 (4 inn.): The Panthers scored eight runs in the third inning to secure a nonconference win.
Ayden Collomi, Brock Enerson and Cale Halpin combined to drive in six runs. Collomi got the win on the mound, striking out five over two innings.
Coal City 10, Lisle 0 (6 inn.): Tanner Wallace homered and drove in five runs to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Abram Wills went 1 for 2 with a homer and an RBI. Joe Watson struck out seven over five innings on the mound.
Manteno 11, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): At Peotone, the Panthers dominated to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Neuqua Valley 8, Romeoville 5 (Game 1): Nicholas Whitford went 1 for 3 with two RBIs but the Spartans fell in nonconference action.
Neuqua Valley 7, Romeoville 2 (Game 2): The Spartans fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Oak Park-River Forest 14, Lockport 4 (5 inn.): Justin VanderTuuk went 1 for 3 with three RBIs but the Porters fell in nonconference play.
Trinity (Ky.) 12, Lincoln-Way East 0 (4 inn.): The Griffins fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Softball
Coal City 17, Joliet Central 3 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Bri Combes struck out five while walking zero and allowing five hits over four innings to help the Coalers to a nonconference win.
Makenzie Henline went 3 for 4 at the plate and scored four runs.
Joliet West 13, Shepard 8: Paige Pasteris went 3 for 4 at the plate with a run scored and four RBIs and the Tigers picked up a nonconference victory.
Ella Featherston was 2 for 4 and drove in four runs. Shelby Fraser went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Plainfield North 13, Metea Valley 8: Cassidy Wydra and Giana Winge both homered to help the Tigers to a nonconference win.
Wydra was 2 for 4 at the plate and Winge was 3 for 4, driving in three runs and scoring one. Addison Conrad scored two and drove in two.
Teagan Piven got the win on the mound, striking out eight over seven innings of work.
Manteno 14, Peotone 0 (5 inn.): The Panthers scored 10 in the fourth to secure an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Reed-Custer 12, Wilmington 8: Amber Syc homered and scored a run to help the Comets to win in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.
Grace Cavanaugh went 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored and Reese Brown went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Brown got the win on the mound, striking out nine over seven innings of work.
Providence 11, Andrew 9: At Andrew, the Celtics battled to a nonconference win.
Marist 7, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell behind early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Pontiac 11, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): The Trojans fell behind and couldn’t recover in a nonconference matchup.
Girls soccer
Plainfield North 3, Batavia 1: At Batavia, the Tigers earned a nonconference win.
Goals were scored by Emily Castro, Riley Grant and Katelyn Haiser. Claire Wilson and Ilyanna Barribal were credited with assists.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way West 5, Plainfield East 2: At New Lenox, the Warriors picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.