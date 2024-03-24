Providence, Morris, Joliet West baseball all win big: Saturday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Baseball
Providence 7, Dakota 1: The Celtics downed Dakota on Senior Day thanks to big performances by Jackson Smith (1 for 3, three-run homer), Mitch Voltz (2 for 4, two runs) and John Greenwood (2 for 4, two RBIs).
Ottawa 10, Plainfield East 8: After the Bengals took a 6-3 lead in the first inning, Ottawa slowly but surely came back before scoring three in the seventh to secure the victory. Cru Christensen had a 2 for 3 day with two RBIs, one run and two walks for Plainfield East.
Morris 21, Rockford Christian 0 (5 inn.): It was a quick, five-inning competition for Morris. Brett Bounds struck out nine batters on the mound and smacked four RBIs at the plate, Colin Pfeifer hit a homer and scored four runs and Ario Franzetti went 3 for 3 with four RBIs.
Joliet West 10, Glenbard North 1: The Tigers’ first game of the day ended in an easy victory. Juan Rico got the win on the mound with three strikeouts while Albert DelReal had five strikeouts. Tyler Moore (three hits, two runs), James Love (two RBIs), Parker Schwarting (two RBIs), Owen Young (two hits, three runs) and Christian Chignoli (two hits, three runs) all contributed to the win.
Joliet West 11 Riverside-Brookfield 0 (5 inn.): West’s second game of the day was a quick one that moved the Tigers to 5-1 on the year. Ryan Sobun gave up just two hits with five strikeouts in a complete game shutout. Nate Consalvo (three RBIs), Cade Horvath (three RBIs) and Parker Schwarting (two RBIs) led the offense.
Softball
Morris 10 Genoa-Kingston 1: In the first game of the day for Morris, Mylie Hughes struck out six in six innings. Karson Dransfeldt (three RBIs), Cami Pfiefer (homer, 2 RBIs), and Addy Hackett (2 RBIs) all had solid outings as well.
Morris 16 Jacksonville 6 (5 inn.): In the second game of the day, Karson Dransfeldt (two RBIs) and Mylie Hughes (three RBIs) were the stars as Morris got done a little early.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, St. Charles North 0: Warriors got the win 25-14, 25-20 before winning the championship game against Bolingbrook.
Bolingbrook 2, Oswego East 0: The Raiders got the victory 28-26, 25-19 before falling to the Warriors in the Gold Bracket final.
Joliet West 2, Edwardville 0: The Tigers won 25-21, 25-18 before downing Wheaton North in the Silver Bracket final to move to 5-1 on the year.
Joliet Catholic 2, Oak Forrest 1: It was a battle, but the Hilltoppers got the win 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 to advance to the Bronze final.
Stevenson, 2 Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen fell 25-16, 25-16.
Plainfield South 2, Bloom 0: The Cougars won 25-6, 25-12 to advance in the Copper bracket of the Tiger Invite.
Lemont: Lemont went 3-2 at the Homewood-Flossmoor tournament with losses to Niles West and the home team on Saturday. They finished third with a win over Argo.
Lincoln-Way East: The Griffins went 2-1 at the Marist Invite.
Lincoln-Way Central: The Knights went 3-2 at the Marist Invite. Took second in the Silver bracket with loss to Boone Grove in Indiana.
Lockport: The Porters took second place at the Marist Invite with wins over Evanston and Lincoln-Way East before falling to Marist in the final. Josh Bluhm had 15 kills against Evanston with three blocks before adding 14 kills against Lincoln-Way East.
Girls soccer
Minooka 4 Lincoln-Way West 1: Lauryn Orris had the goal for West with an assist by Kiersten White.
Boys tennis
Lockport: The Porters fell 5-0 to Batavia at Rockford Auburn.
Badminton
Bolingbrook: Big day for the Raiders led by Bella Mills, who finished second at fourth singles at the Glenbard Invite.
Joliet Central: The Steelmen took 3rd place at the RMHS Doubles.