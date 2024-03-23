Romeoville getting electric bike manufacturer

Metalrays, a manufacturer of electric bicycles, will be opening operations in the village of Romeoville. (Provided by village of Romeoville)

Metalrays, a manufacturer of electric bicycles, has signed a lease on a 102,000-square-foot space on Southcreek Parkway.

The facility will handle assembly and distribution of the bikes and plans to be operational at the end of June, according to a release from the village.

Customers can see their selection and purchase e-bikes at ecotric.com, which is operated by one of the company’s brands, Ecotric. Metalrays started in 2021 and has warehouses located in California, Illinois, Alabama, Delaware, and Maryland, according to the release.

“As green energy moves to the forefront, we will be seeing more and more businesses operating in the marketplace,” Mayor John Noak said in the release. “We are excited Romeoville can be home to another one of these businesses and look forward to the jobs they will bring to our community.”

Electric bikes can be an easy and environmentally friendly way to get around town. Romeoville has more than 35 miles of bike paths running throughout our community, according to the village. E-bikes that use the paths must be Class 1 and only have a max speed of 20 mph, and a coming renovation to 135th Street will create bike lanes that will further this connection, according to the release.