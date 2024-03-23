Mylie Hughes leads Morris to softball win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday

Softball
Morris 11, Carbondale 1 (6 inn.): Mylie Hughes picked up the win in the circle going four innings and giving up three hits, zero earned runs, walking one and striking out four to lead Morris to a Jacksonville Jamboree Tournament victory.
Elaina Vidales pitched the final two innings, giving up zero hits while striking out one. Cami Pfiefer and Addy Hackett led the way offensively with two hits and an RBI each. Karson Dransfeldt, (RBI), Adrianna Carreno and Nevaeh Terry combined to drive in three runs.
Baseball
Morris 13, Genoa-Kingston 1: Morris won in Jacksonville Jamboree Tournament action.
Boys volleyball
Joliet West 2, Von Steuben 0: Landon Brouwer had 14 assists and seven aces to lead the hosts to a Joliet West Invite win, 25-17, 25-13.
Nate Fleischauer and Drew Johnson both had four kills.
Bolingbrook 2, Joliet West 1: Tommy Fellows had 15 digs and five kills but the hosts fell in Joliet West Invite action, 20-25, 25-17, 10-15.
Landon Brouwer had 17 assists, Drew Johnson had seven kills, Nate Fleischauer had 12 digs and four kills and Connor Herre had 11 digs.
Lockport 2, Stagg 1: Evan Dziadkowiec had 33 assists, three aces, two blocks and nine digs to lead the Porters to a Marist Invite win, 24-26, 25-22, 15-12.
Josh Bluhm had 15 kills and Wade Welke had eight kills.
Lockport 2, Richards 0: At the Marist Invite, Nate Nacino had 10 kills and three aces and the Porters picked up a tournament victory, 25-19, 25-16.
Oskar Skurski (2 blocks) and Evan Dziadkowiec (18 Assists) also contributed for Lockport.
Boys track and field
Class 1A Illinois Top Times Indoor Championship: At Illinois Wesleyan University, Seneca had multiple participants set personal records at the meet.
Sam Churchill took fifth in pole vault (4.21 meters) and Alex Bogner-Kidwell took seventh in shot put (14.06m).
Girls track and field
Class 1A Illinois Top Times Indoor Championship: At Illinois Wesleyan University, Seneca had multiple participants personal records at the meet.
Teagan Johnson took third in pole vault (3.62m), Evelyn O’Connor finished fifth in the 800-meter run (2:23.36), Lila Coleman took 12th in the 400 (1:03.25) and Natalie Misener took 13th in the 1600 (5:40.01).